Uganda: Postbank Staff Trained in Green Financing

A total of 30 staff from PostBank Uganda have been trained in green financing to enable them gain insights into the good global practices as the bank nears gaining its sustainability certification and rebranding to Pearl Bank.

The three-day training at Onomo Hotel in Kampala and implemented by Adelphi saw the bank staff trained in topics relating to green finance opportunities and ensuring the effective delivery of finance to bankable green SMEs to scale these businesses' positive environmental, social, and economic impacts.

"This training is very well aligned with the bank's response to the global sustainability agenda. As a bank, we extend loans grants to customers, and it's only right that these laws are extended and applied sustainably for a greater future. So financial institutions avail this capital to members of the public which can influence industries by sustainable initiatives," said Carolyn Andama, the Head of Public Sector at PostBank Uganda.

She hailed the Uganda Green Enterprise Finance Accelerator's (UGEFA) Green Finance Academy for championing sustainable initiatives that are delivered through tailored trainings, especially for the financial sector.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

She said banks play a key role in financing a number of initiatives that contribute to the overall sustainability practices and hence the training.

"Financial institutions like PostBank, avail capital through loans, grants, among other financial instruments, which can influence industries by funding sustainable initiatives, driving decarbonization, and addressing social challenges like poverty or inequality, which all lay a foundation to the global Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which are part of the 2030 sustainable development agenda," Andama said.

"Due to the global shift towards sustainability, it is therefore important that we align the bank's activities to the global sustainability agenda as the demand for green and social finance products is increasing, which enables us to tap into growing markets, attract eco-conscious investors and businesses that champion sustainable practices."

Christine Meyer, the Project Lead of UGEFA and Head of Programme Green Entrepreneurship at adelphi applauded PostBank Uganda for creating a platform for training their staff on sustainable initiatives that are aligned to the global sustainability agenda.

"We provide tailored trainings to financial institutions and collaborate with them to facilitate the flow of green finance into Uganda's SME sector. Together with our partner banks, we navigate climate risks and leverage green finance opportunities," Meyer said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Company Banking By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

" Through our joint funding facility, we harness the potential of green SMEs to deliver positive social and environmental impacts. We are looking forward to jointly drive forward the sustainable development agenda with committed partners like PostBank."