Uganda: Ssegona Slams Untrained Aspirants As Kabaka Subjects Deliver Over Shs 77 M During 'Luwalo Lwaffe'

17 September 2025
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Carolinah Nakibuule

Busiro East Member of Parliament Hon. Medard Lubega Ssegona has strongly criticized political aspirants who seek elective positions without undergoing proper leadership training or mentorship.

Speaking during the annual Luwalo Lwaffe cultural event at Bulange, Mengo, Ssegona warned that such leaders often mislead the public with populist rhetoric and unfulfilled promises.

"Some people jump into politics without understanding what leadership entails. They make empty promises, get elected, and then vanish from the very communities that trusted them," Ssegona stated, addressing a gathering of Kabaka's subjects, traditional leaders, and politicians.

The Luwalo Lwaffe event is a longstanding tradition where subjects of the Buganda Kingdom offer voluntary contributions (luwalo) to support the kingdom's development.

This year's ceremony saw subjects from counties including Busiro, Kyaddondo, Mawokota, Buddu, and even the diaspora-based Rocky Mountains County, deliver their annual contributions, which totaled over Shs 77 million.

Ssegona, a seasoned legislator and vocal advocate for good governance, used the platform to advocate for mentorship in leadership and urged aspiring politicians to work closely with traditional leaders (battaka and abasabawaali) to learn the values of community service and accountability.

His comments were widely interpreted as a veiled attack on his political rival, Mathias Walukagga, the Mayor of Kyengera, who recently declared his intention to challenge Ssegona for the Busiro East parliamentary seat.

Walukagga, who was also in attendance, responded to Ssegona's remarks by maintaining a calm but determined tone. He introduced several councillors from Busiro who had recently received NUP party cards, and affirmed his commitment to the democratic process.

"At the NUP headquarters, we faced tough vetting. But I'm still on course. If I'm not given the party card, I'll support whoever gets it--but until then, I am a candidate," Walukagga said, drawing cheers from his supporters.

Buganda Kingdom's Minister for Information and Mobilization, Israel Kitooke, who also serves as the Kingdom's spokesperson, emphasised the importance of unity among Baganda, especially in today's polarized political climate.

"Politics will come and go, but the Namulondo [Buganda throne] must be protected. Our five pillars--unity, culture, the economy, land, and governance--must remain the foundation of our identity," Kitooke said.

The event was graced by several sabawaali (traditional chiefs) and their delegations from sub-counties including Kasanje, Nsangi, Nkozi, Bukoto, and Mutuba II Kiringente. They were joined by political aspirants across the spectrum, including Robert Mukibi of the Democratic Forum (DF), who is vying for Rubaga North.

Mukibi called on young people to embrace cultural and political participation for the betterment of both the kingdom and the nation.

Contributions by County:

Busiro County - shs 38 million+

Mawokota County - shs 23 million+

Kyaddondo County - shs 8 million+

Buddu County - shs 5 million

Rocky Mountains County (Diaspora) - shs 1 million

The high turnout and significant contributions underscored the enduring connection between Buganda's people and their cultural heritage. As the political season intensifies, events like Luwalo Lwaffe serve not only to strengthen the Kingdom's internal support systems but also as arenas for political signaling among leaders and aspiring candidates.

