Uganda: KCCA Sued Over New Landfill in Buyala

A group of 17 people have dragged Kampala Capital City Authority(KCCA) and the National Environmental Management Authority(NEMA) to court over the new landfill in Buyala, in Mpigi district.

The 17 including Michael Balimukuubo, Dorothy Namagembe, Danielle Watasa, Geoffrey Irumba, Emmanuel Kiiza, Linda Mutesi, Janet Asiimwe, Kevin Muhwezi, Ronald Ayahura Kuteesa, Nicholas Atukwasa, Stephen Kasaga, Akles Ssemanda, Peter Kakooza, Emmanuel Muyanja, Enoch Titus Ssesanga, Israel Musoke, and Norah Nakasuula who are residents of Buyala and surrounding areas in Muduuma and Kiringente Sub-Counties in Mpigi district said between December 2024 and February 2025, acquired over 200 acres of land in the vicinity of their homes promising to establish an advanced state-of-the-art modern waste treatment and recycling facility using cutting-edge technologies.

They say that in connivance with NEMA, KCCA was cleared and immediately deployed own trucks and contracted other private domestic collection and disposal companies to dump and dispose of all kinds of toxins, medical hazardous waste including solid, plastics, food, liquids, glass, adequate and other wastes in an open space at the new dumpsite without environmental management and air pollution control measures.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"On a daily basis more than 100 garbage collection trucks operated by KCCA , its agents and contractors deliver and dump all kinds of waste at the dumpsite. Because the landfill is closed at night, tens of garbage collection residential loaded and with commercial stinking garbage are usually parked by the roadside and near neighbourhoods the dumpsite," the residents say in their case at the civil division of the High Court in Kampala.

They say, as a result of the dumping of garbage and parking of garbage trucks near their homes, an unmitigated stench, from odours, pungent smells, stinks of rotten waste and foul air emanating from the dumpsite and transportation trucks have continuously spread into their homes during the day and at night which they say has affected their health but has also rendered their homes uninhabitable.

"The landfill/dumpsite is located in a swamp and the seepage from the garbage has continued to cause contamination of adjacent water sources including wells and underground water sources which have adversely affected the lives of the aApplicants and other residents who are forced to use contained water for domestic use," court documents say.

According to the 17 residents, KCCA and its agents and contractors have ignored all and resorted forcefully dump the garbage under protection of armed police and the army who intimidate residents from staging any form of resistance.

" The applicants have incurred colossal expenses and losses and suffered untold inconvenience and suffering in having to further treat water drawn from the affected water sources, treatment of various respiratory ailments among others as a result of the Respondents' actions and omissions."

"Our children and other children resident in Buyala are exposed to grave health, social and environmental hazards," the residents say.

Orders, declarations

The group seeks court to declare that the actions by KCCA to establish and operating a garbage landfill/dumpsite in Buyala, Muduuma Sub-County, Mpigi district, without air pollution control and environmental management measures, is a violation and contravention of the Applicants' and Buyala residents' right to a clean and healthy environment guaranteed under Articles 39, 8A and National Objective XXVII (i) and (ii) of the Constitution and Section 3 of the National Environment Act cap 181.

The residents also seek a declaration by court that the actions by KCCA in Buyala without air pollution control and environmental management measures, is a violation and contravention of their and Buyala residents' right to freedom from torture, or cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment or punishment guaranteed under Articles 24 and 44(a) of the Constitution and Section 3 of the National Environment Act cap 181.

"The applicants seek a declaration that the actions of the first respondent(KCCA) in establishing and operating a garbage landfill/dumpsite in Buyala, Muduuma Sub-County, Mpigi district, without air pollution control and environmental management measures, is a violation and contravention of the Applicants' and Buyala residents' right to carry on lawful trade/business guaranteed under Article 40(2) of the Constitution."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The group now wants court to order KCCA immediately stop dumping garbage in Buyala until air pollution control and other adequate environmental management measures are put in place to preserve and protect a clean and healthy environment for them and other residents.

They also want court to order KCCA and NEMA to delineate and establish the requisite buffer zone around the Buyala landfill but also order for payment of adequate compensation for the damage, inconvenience and loss suffered .

In the alternative, they want court to issue an order to the government valuer to value their land and homes and later KCCA compensate them for the affected homes so they can leave the area.

KCCA and NEMA have been given 14 days to respond to the matter.