Uganda: Kamwenge Police Exhume Body of Man Allegedly Killed By Wife and Her Lover

Kamwenge - Police in Kamwenge District have exhumed the body of 45-year-old Patrick Ngezampola Mufumbira, who was allegedly murdered by his wife, Sylivia Tushemerirwe Nandago, and her secret lover, Yonasan Mugarura.

The shocking incident occurred in Nyakishenyi Village, Kabuga Town Council, where the duo reportedly buried Mufumbira in their compound in an attempt to conceal the crime.

According to Police, the deceased, originally from Kamusenene Village in Kifumbi Sub County, Kasanda District, was positively identified by his elder brothers, Sentiba Godfrey Legeza and Kwizera Matia, who traveled to Kamwenge after being notified.

"We were called by Kamwenge police and informed about the recovery of our brother's body. On reaching here, we confirmed it was him," said Legeza.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He expressed gratitude to the security team for their swift action, adding, "We appreciate the police for their quick investigations, and we now ask the government to ensure justice is served."

SP Dr. Jonathan Katelemule, the Rwenzori Regional Police Surgeon, confirmed that a postmortem was conducted and samples were taken for forensic analysis before the body was released to the family for burial.

"We carried out a postmortem and collected samples for forensic investigations. The body has since been handed over to the relatives," Dr Katelemule said.

The two suspects remain in police custody and are expected to face murder charges as investigations continue.