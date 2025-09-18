Uganda: Youth Platform Association Warns Public Against Fraudsters Misusing Its Name

The Youth Platform Association, a Ugandan organization best known for promoting agribusiness initiatives such as goat rearing, bee-keeping, and maize growing, has issued a stern warning to the public about fraudsters misusing its name.

According to the association's Chief Executive Officer, Ben Obed, the fraudsters went as far as registering a company under a strikingly similar name, calling it "Youth Platform Association Goat Traders."

They have also been fraudulently using his personal name to trick unsuspecting individuals into fake business dealings.

The scammers reportedly created several WhatsApp groups, some with more than 6,000 members, where they promised non-existent job opportunities with instant daily payments. To appear credible, they used official photos and videos of the association's activities.

Addressing journalists at the association's headquarters on Lubaga Road, Obed stressed that the operations were in no way connected to the real Youth Platform Association.

"We call upon Ugandans to avoid dealing with these conmen. Our offices are always open, and that is where you should seek our genuine services. The Youth Platform Association has no business that pays people on a daily basis," he said.

Obed revealed that the association had reported the matter to security agencies and legal authorities, and investigations were underway to trace and arrest those behind the scam. He said the association had adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards anyone attempting to exploit its name.

"This is a serious matter, and we are fully committed to working with law enforcement to ensure that those responsible are held accountable," Obed added.

The Chief Executive Officer also used the opportunity to encourage Ugandans, particularly the youth, to embrace legitimate agribusiness ventures. He urged them to get involved in areas such as quality goat farming, bee-keeping, and maize production but to ensure they work only with recognized and lawful entities.

"We understand the importance of agribusiness in Uganda's economy, especially in empowering the youth. We continue to support genuine ventures in these fields, but we urge everyone to engage only through proper and legal channels to avoid falling victim to fraud," Obed said.

As investigations continue, the Youth Platform Association has assured the public of its commitment to protecting the integrity of its operations.

Its offices remain open to those seeking authentic services and guidance in agribusiness.