Namibia: Golden Oldies Walk Tall in Health Tournament

Walking football is gaining ground in Namibia, with a Windhoek mini-tournament showcasing retired players, community support and the sport's growing health and social benefits.

The tournament took place at the Western Suburbs grounds on Saturday.

Organised by the Windhoek-based Golden Oldies Health Sport Club, the Walking Football 4 Health Tournament was contested by four teams: Hellenic and Friends (both from Rehoboth) and two teams from Golden Oldies.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The teams mostly comprise former players, including a few former national team players, like Kosie 'Haastig' Springbok and Brian 'Robson' Isaacs, who were very prominent players for Young Ones and Black Africa, respectively, in the Namibian Premier League.

Unlike a normal game of football where you field 11 players aside, including a goalkeeper, walking football only fields six in-field players.

Players may only walk, and the ball may travel below the knees only.

Hellenic outfit walked away with the grand prize after they and their Rehoboth crosstown rivals, Friends, failed to cancel each other out in the final, which finished in a 1-all draw.

"Both teams finished on equal points (seven), and they also played to an exciting 2-2 draw in their encounter during the round-robin stage of the tournament. However, Hellenic outsmarted their rivals 1-0 after extra time to claim their maiden trophy.

"It was a beautiful event that offered lots of fun. Walking football helps participants improve their fitness level. Instead of sitting at home idle, the sport also provides retired players with the chance to exercise," tournament organiser Keff van Wyk says.

Because of the small number of participating teams, each got to play against each other, meaning Golden Oldies 1 had to play against Golden Oldies 2, for example.

The sport received the blessings of Windhoek mayor Ndeshihafela Larandja, who led a fact-finding delegation of councillors to the Khomasdal Community Hall, where the Golden Oldies Health Club is practising twice a week.

"As a sport enthusiast I'm happy to see some of the old people of the city organised themselves to participate in the walking football concept. This is really a wonderful initiative and I challenge other pensioners of the city to follow suit," she said at the event.

"We are of a certain group of society that doesn't want you to use the community hall, but you are assured that your initiative enjoys my full support and approval, and I will give my fellow councillors at the City of Windhoek positive feedback."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Full results of the tournament:

Friends 2, Golden Oldies 1

Hellenic 2, Golden Oldies 1

Golden Oldies1 1, Golden Oldies2 3-2

Friends 2, Hellenic 2

Final: Hellenic 1, Friends 1 (Friends win 1-0 after extra time)