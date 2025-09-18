Southern Africa: Namibia Hails 99 Percent Phase Out of Ozone Depleting Substances

Namibia has phased out nearly 99% of ozone-depleting substances, a milestone the government says demonstrates the power of global cooperation to address environmental challenges.

Speaking at the World Ozone Day celebrations at the University of Namibia's main campus on Tuesday, Ministry of Environment and Tourism executive director Sikongo Haihambo described the achievement as proof that collective action works.

"This achievement shows that multilateralism does work, and it gives us hope as we confront today's greatest challenge of climate change," Haihambo said.

He emphasised that protecting the ozone layer is "a matter of life and death," since it shields humanity from harmful ultraviolet radiation that threatens ecosystems, biodiversity and human health.

Namibia joined the Montreal Protocol in 1993, three years after independence. The treaty, adopted in 1987, is widely regarded as the most successful environmental agreement, credited with reversing ozone depletion by phasing out chemicals such as chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs).

Deputy minister of industries, mines and energy Gaudentia Kröhne says Namibia's progress highlights the pivotal role of industry in driving sustainability.

"The success of the Montreal Protocol stands as a powerful example of what can be achieved when governments, scientists and industries collaborate. Industries hold the power to redefine their impact by adopting cleaner production methods, investing in renewable energy and embracing circular economy principles," she says.

Kröhne notes that earlier this year, Namibia's National Ozone Unit, in collaboration with the Cooling Programme for Southern Africa, donated equipment worth N$1.65 million to vocational training centres to boost skills in handling alternatives to harmful substances.

As Namibia joins the world in marking nearly 40 years of the Montreal Protocol, officials urged greater urgency in tackling climate change.

The day's commemoration included a student debate between the University of Namibia and the Namibia University of Science and Technology (Nust), with Nust crowned the winner.