Sudan: Five Sudanese Dead in 'Wagner Group' Attack Near South Darfur-CAR Border

18 September 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Um Dafug — Reports reaching Radio Dabanga from Um Dafug, close to the border between South Darfur and the Central African Republic (CAR), claim that at least five Sudanese have died in an attack in the area of Bashma on Sunday afternoon, after which the attackers gruesomely mutilated the victims' bodies.

While the reports are not possible to verify, independent witnesses allege that the attack was carried out by "members of the Wagner Group backed by local Central African elements".

One witness told Radio Dabanga that "the attacking force then piled the bodies of the dead, burning some of them, cutting their stomachs, hanging some bodies from trees, and beheading one of the victims."

The attack caused the displacement of a number of farmers in Um Dafug locality.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

A statement issued on behalf of representatives of the border tribes said the attacks were part of what they described as a "plan aimed at destabilising the area", citing potential risks to security and social peace. They accused the Sudanese government of involvement.

The statement also warned of the repercussions of the spread of armed groups in the region, considering that their presence may affect the stability of both Central Africa and Sudan, in addition to the regional situation.

The statement called on the President of the Central African Republic to intervene to address the situation, while calling on the international community to press for an end to cross-border armed activities. The statement also called on the establishment of a government and political forces to assume their responsibilities in protecting borders and national sovereignty.

Read the original article on Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.