Sudan: Five Sudanese Dead in 'Wagner Group' Attack Near South Darfur-CAR Border

Um Dafug — Reports reaching Radio Dabanga from Um Dafug, close to the border between South Darfur and the Central African Republic (CAR), claim that at least five Sudanese have died in an attack in the area of Bashma on Sunday afternoon, after which the attackers gruesomely mutilated the victims' bodies.

While the reports are not possible to verify, independent witnesses allege that the attack was carried out by "members of the Wagner Group backed by local Central African elements".

One witness told Radio Dabanga that "the attacking force then piled the bodies of the dead, burning some of them, cutting their stomachs, hanging some bodies from trees, and beheading one of the victims."

The attack caused the displacement of a number of farmers in Um Dafug locality.

A statement issued on behalf of representatives of the border tribes said the attacks were part of what they described as a "plan aimed at destabilising the area", citing potential risks to security and social peace. They accused the Sudanese government of involvement.

The statement also warned of the repercussions of the spread of armed groups in the region, considering that their presence may affect the stability of both Central Africa and Sudan, in addition to the regional situation.

The statement called on the President of the Central African Republic to intervene to address the situation, while calling on the international community to press for an end to cross-border armed activities. The statement also called on the establishment of a government and political forces to assume their responsibilities in protecting borders and national sovereignty.