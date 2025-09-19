Sudan: 'Serious Escalation in Gross Human Rights Violations in Sudan' - ACJPS

18 September 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Sudan — Sudan witnessed a serious escalation in gross human rights violations during August 2025, particularly in Darfur and conflict-affected states. These violations took various forms, including direct targeting of civilians, mass displacement, sexual assaults, deteriorating health care, and the collapse of basic services.

The latest report on the human rights situation in Sudan by the African Centre for Justice and Peace Studies (ACJPS), documents the most prominent violations, analyses their patterns and motivations, and provides recommendations to relevant authorities. Special focus is given to cases of extrajudicial killings, sexual violence, arbitrary arrests, and unfair trials occurring throughout the region.

"During August 2025, particularly in Darfur, Sudan, a widespread wave of violations against civilians was witnessed," ACJPS says. "These attacks caused mass displacement, with civilians facing difficulty accessing safe corridors. In addition, civilians faced a health catastrophe with the near-total collapse of health services. The nature of the violations indicates they are systematic and linked to ethnic, political, and geographic affiliation."

The ACJPS warns that "the continuation of this pattern without effective intervention threatens to lead to the occurrence of broader crimes of genocide and crimes against humanity. The current violations are not limited to direct killings but have also included strategies of starvation, mass terror, forced displacement, and systematic rape.

