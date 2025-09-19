Zimbabwe: Peter Moyo Charts New Heights

Trust Khosa, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

Utakataka Express' top brass believe that Peter Moyo's growth extends beyond his music career, encompassing personal development and family unity.

Since taking the reins of his career following the death of his father, Tongai "Dhewa" Moyo, on October 15, 2011, Peter has embarked on a journey of self-discovery, perseverance and hard work, according to his management team.

In an interview with Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, Peter's manager, Kudakwashe Zhuwawo, highlighted the progress being made.

"I can confidently say we are on the right track, and Peter Moyo's brand has gained significant attention. I've managed him for five years and known him since his early days. Today, he has matured remarkably. Peter is hard-working and always willing to take on new challenges. He knows exactly what he wants in terms of shaping his career path," he said.

Despite losing key band members along the way, the former footballer has navigated the changes with resilience.

"We lost seasoned musicians, who previously worked with the late Tongai Moyo. Replacing them has been challenging. One of the musicians we lost is Spencer Khumulani, along with Baba Gari (Evidence Tarabuku). We recorded the last album with them.

"In Baba Gari's place, we brought in Blessing Katama, formerly with Lucky Kumene. We're still searching for a replacement for Spencer. But fans have embraced the new line-up, and we are adapting well," he said.

Zhuwawo also highlighted the support of Peter's family, including his siblings Tanaka and Tongai Junior, and expressed openness to welcoming them into the fold.

Recently, Tanaka and Obert joined Peter on stage at his album launch in Harare, followed by a photoshoot that resonated deeply with fans of the late Tongai Moyo, showcasing a public display of family unity.

"Peter Moyo has matured, which is evident in his role, not only in his career but also within the family. His younger brothers have been supportive, respecting Peter as the elder. They attend his shows regularly and we ensure they gain exposure.

"They're welcome to join him whenever they wish. They're now mature and expected to make wise decisions."

Peter continues to enjoy widespread acclaim for his seventh album, Muchina Muhombe.

"I consider this album one of Peter Moyo's best compositions. The feedback online has been overwhelming and it's thrilling to see fans singing along. Most tracks from the album have gained significant traction, which is a plus for us," Zhuwawo said.

The team has already lined up a series of regional shows to promote the album, with dates confirmed in South Africa and Botswana starting in October.

Zhuwawo also revealed plans for the annual Dhewa commemorations in Kwekwe next month.

"We always celebrate Tongai Moyo's legacy.

This year, we want to honour him with a memorable show in Kwekwe, his home, where his impact is still strongly felt by fans both old and new.

Dhewa was a living legend and deserves to be honoured in the best way possible through a variety of festivities."