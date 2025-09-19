Zimbabwe: Experts Call for Alignment of Trade Laws With AfCFTA Rules

Nqobile Bhebhe, Zimpapers Business Hub

ECONOMIC and trade experts have issued a clarion call for the urgent alignment of national trade laws with the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) protocols, warning that failure to harmonise legal and institutional frameworks could leave the country sidelined from the continent's most transformative trade initiative.

Zimbabwe is a member of AfCFTA and was one of the first countries to embrace the agreement, signing it in March 2018 and ratifying it on April 25, 2019.

As a member, Zimbabwe is working to eliminate trade barriers and create a single continental market to boost intra-African trade and regional integration.

Speaking at the 4th edition of the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (Zedcon 2025) in Bulawayo, stakeholders stressed that Zimbabwe's full participation and benefit from AfCFTA hinges on swift policy reforms and regional co-operation.

AfCFTA, now operational, offers Zimbabwean exporters preferential access to a market of over 1,3 billion people with a combined gross domestic product exceeding US$3,4 trillion.

Experts estimate the agreement could boost Africa's economy from US$3 trillion in 2020 to US$8 trillion by 2030.

Justice Isheaunesu Dzama, deputy director National Economic Consultative Forum, delivering a presentation on AfCFTA and Zimbabwe's Export Dynamics, said that AfCFTA membership had significantly boosted Zimbabwe's bilateral exports post-2021.

"AfCFTA improved Zimbabwe's market access across 25 African partners.

"The effect is heterogeneous across sectors with some industries benefiting more than others," he said.

Mr Dzama called for urgent trade facilitation reforms:

"There is a need to modernise and digitalise customs and cut clearance times to reduce hidden NTBs and improve competitiveness. Also, we need to harmonise standards and regulations.

"Since Africa is big, each country has its own standards, but we should harmonise as Africa so that whatever is accepted in Kenya is also accepted in Zimbabwe."

He urged Zimbabwe to leverage its competitive advantage in lithium and tobacco.

"We should use that advantage as a country to be the lithium hub in Africa so that we won't export raw lithium and import processed lithium batteries."

University of Zimbabwe human rights and public international law lecturer, Mr Douglas Musebenzi, presenting on Legal and Institutional Coherence between SADC Trade Protocols and AfCFTA Obligations, warned that Zimbabwe risks conflicting tariff schedules and duplicated trade rules without harmonisation.

"The dual commitment of the SADC protocol on Trade and the AfCFTA agreements demands a vibrant policy coherence system.

"If there is lack of co-ordination in institutions, it is an impediment to regional integration."

He recommended the enactment of a National AfCFTA Harmonisation Act and a Comprehensive Trade Integration Act to align Zimbabwe's trade laws with both SADC and AfCFTA obligations.

"Many of our trade regulations are not yet aligned with the AfCFTA protocols on competition, intellectual property, dispute resolution, and tariff liberalisation."

Delegates noted that Zimbabwe's processed foods, textiles, leather goods, and horticultural exports could see increased regional demand if supported by a coherent export development strategy and elimination of trade barriers.

However, awareness of AfCFTA remains low, especially among SMEs.

Industry players urged the Government to strengthen engagement with the private sector, which remains the engine of trade.

Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries' economist, Mr Whisper Nyandoro, presenting on Exploiting Zimbabwe's Regional Trade and AfCFTA Opportunities, highlighted that only two high-complex products exported by Zimbabwe gained a revealed comparative advantage (RCA) in Africa.

"Africa's demand for wheelbarrows is US$83,2 million and US$21,2 million for parts of machinery for preparing or marking up tobacco. African countries can only supply 20,4 percent of other vehicles and 2,7 percent of parts of machinery."

He noted that exports of doors, windows and their frames and thresholds for doors of iron/steel in Africa are only to Zambia and Botswana.

"Exports of angles, shapes and sections of alloy steel are only to Malawi, Mozambique, and Zambia.

"Exports of articles/accessories for billiards of all kinds are only to South Africa. Exports of cullet and other waste and scrap of glass are only to South Africa."

CZI chief executive officer Ms Sekai Kuvarika emphasised the need for stronger regional co-operation within SADC.

"Intra-SADC trade remains constrained by overlapping trade regimes, non-tariff barriers and nationalistic competition policies that hinder regional value chain development."

She proposed regional ratings to track industrialisation and competitiveness progress.

"Those ratings could be published and create a healthy competition among member states."

Ms Kuvarika warned that without a unified SADC voice, Zimbabwe's ability to influence continental trade negotiations and protect strategic industries under AfCFTA will be limited.

"There is a need for SADC member states to eliminate trade competition that undermines collective bargaining power and regional industrialisation."

Experts concluded that delays in aligning domestic laws, engaging the private sector, and fostering regional unity could cost Zimbabwe its competitive edge in Africa's emerging economic frontier.

"Without harmonisation, Zimbabwe may lose competitiveness and fail to benefit from AfCFTA," Mr Musebenzi cautioned.