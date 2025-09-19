Zimbabwe: Zimra Boss Talks Tough On Corruption

Senior Reporter

IT is high time the country reignites tax morale in all sectors of the economy and acts of corruption from both taxpayers and the tax administrators are now easily detectable due to technology, Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) Acting Commissioner General, Mr Batsirayi Chadzingwa, has said.

For years, ZIMRA officials have been a target of fierce criticism for diverse corrupt activities, with many stakeholders, including legislators, questioning the incomprehensible amassing of properties by employees of the country's revenue collector.

False declarations, understating profits when paying tax and duty on importations as well as tax evasion are some of the unethical and despicable activities from which ZIMRA officials as well as unscrupulous members of the public have unethically benefited financially.

But in his keynote address during a breakfast meeting with stakeholders at the close of Sanganai/Hlanganani/Kumbanayi World Tourism Expo last Friday, Mr Chadzingwa said it takes two to tango in any act of corruption; hence the general public is also being warned against enticing

ZIMRA officials into unethical conduct.

Mr Chadzingwa said with the aid of technology, acts of misconduct can now be easily detected, and those found on the wrong side of the law will pay heavily.

"What is now required is the business community, and indeed the entire population of this great nation, to cultivate, nurture and sustain a culture of complying with tax laws in order to facilitate the development of our country.

"It is high time we reignite tax morale in all sectors of the economy. Corrupting tax officers in order to beat the system should not be tolerated at all if the relationship between taxpayers and the tax administrator is to remain healthy.

"The new thrust should be on building synergies and treating each other as partners for our mutual benefit. Let us all help each other to fight corruption in order to combat this vice which threatens to derail our economic progress.

"We believe that professionalism, innovativeness, commitment, integrity, transparency and fairness are major determinants of all our success in whatever we do, whether as business entities or individuals. Vices like corruption, smuggling, tax evasion and indifferent attitude towards work should be dealt with using a zero-tolerance approach," he said.

Mr Chadzingwa bemoaned the unethical conduct by ZIMRA clients to entice officials with bribes and kickbacks.

"Normally when you talk about corruption, it has a giver and receiver. So we are saying, please, do not give me a cent to do my work. I am employed by the authority, and that is where I should be getting my money from. The salary that they get should take care of their requirements.

"But when you give me a dollar, it means I am tempted, and if I am to receive it, it means on my part and your part, we are both guilty. We have fulfilled the term corruption. Do not be enticed by any of our officers to pay something for a service," he said.

The Acting ZIMRA Commissioner General said evading paying the correct amount in taxes is actually expensive in nature than abiding by prescribed terms.

"Do you know that it is very expensive to undervalue your profits when paying tax? Today, you have succeeded after paying US$10 instead of US$100, but when our auditors do their investigations and sniff out all the irregularities, you will meet more expensive punishment than what you could have initially paid as prescribed by law," he said.

Mr Chadzingwa said the value of collecting tax cannot be underestimated in the country's infrastructural development thrust.

"Let me begin by acknowledging the critical role you play in revenue mobilisation. To all those who consistently meet their tax obligations, we say thank you.

"Your compliance enables Government to fund key national priorities: infrastructure, education, health care, and more.

"Tax compliance builds Zimbabwe. It sustains our legacy and paves the way for future generations.

"To those who are still finding their way on the path to full compliance, ZIMRA is here to support you. Don't walk the journey alone.

"0Our offices remain open to provide guidance and assistance, and we encourage early engagement to avoid penalties and interest," he said.