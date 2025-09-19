Zimbabwe: Let's Start 2028 Elections Preps - President

Zimpapers Politics Hub

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has ordered Zanu PF structures to prepare for the 2028 harmonised elections, saying winning hearts and minds of people remains a critical role of every cadre and structure of the party.

Addressing Central Committee members in Harare yesterday, the President, who is the party's First Secretary, said the nation had passed the half way mark, since the last harmonised general elections in 2023.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It is, therefore of critical importance that we introspect as a party, not only with regards to our short-term activities, but also in view of the bigger objective of ensuring that our party resoundingly wins the 2028 harmonised general elections," said President Mnangagwa.

Central Committee members had to remain alert, raising the political consciousness of grassroots structures so that they are well informed to defend, safeguard and advance the national development agenda.

"All Zimbabweans are welcome in Zanu PF; all of us have a role to play and a contribution we can make, for the prosperity of our beloved motherland, Zimbabwe," stated President Mnangagwa.

He highlighted that the success stories and achievements of Zanu PF, under the Second Republic, must be told with greater clarity and confidence.

"We continue to upgrade our national road infrastructure, empower the youth and women, as well as capacitate our health and education sectors," said President Mnangagwa.

He stressed that agriculture, mining, manufacturing and tourism sectors were experiencing growth and the required diversification of the sub-sectors. Modernisation and industrialisation, including in rural areas, were now taking shape.

President Mnangagwa noted that a strong and prosperous society and economy was being built, with a solid foundation laid.

"Shocks and challenges, which include global economic trends and climate change, are being addressed head-on through robust policies and innovation. Our national Vision 2030 is on course and a higher quality of life for our people is becoming a reality," said President Mnangagwa.

Furthermore, the President underscored the importance of preserving the nation's rich liberation heritage, while promoting cultural values, especially among the youth.

Meanwhile, Zanu PF has so far won all the by-elections held across the country.

President Mnangagwa highlighted that the victories of Zanu PF in the by-elections held during this quarter confirm the party's dominance and popularity.

The Central Committee meeting was held ahead of the 22nd National People's Conference to be held next month in Mutare. President Mnangagwa urged Central Committee members to engage in candid, robust discussions.

"It is at this forum where we identify challenges, and proffer solutions on how we can move forward, united in one direction to realise our common vision.

"We, the members of the Central Committee are all at the helm of the leadership. Regression or progress is on our heads together, as one body. We must, therefore, do our best to share strategies on how to develop our country and party," he stated.

During the deliberations, he urged members to demonstrate unity of purpose, emphasising that no one is superior to the others.

"In all our deliberations, we want unity. There is no one who is superior to others. Collectively, we are what Zimbabwe is; we are what Zimbabwe can be. Never look down upon yourselves, or on others.

"This is in keeping with the embedded democratic and people-centred nature of our mass revolutionary movement. The interests of our party and nation must always come first. Let us always protect and preserve the unity that has cemented us as one, since the days of the liberation struggle," he stressed.

President Mnangagwa challenged members to establish a wall of resistance against any challenges that they might face.

"There is no one person, or group of people, who own the party. Party ino takaisiirwa nevakayenda, tinosungirwa kuyichengetedza, tiyisiyire avo vachauya," he said.

He challenged party cadres serving as office bearers in local authorities and in the national assembly to remain embedded in communities, addressing their needs through tangible and transformational projects and activities.

"We must never trivialise or take for granted the trust and confidence bestowed on us by the people when they resoundingly voted for our colossal party.

"Together, we have a duty to provide the necessary leadership that should see our people build stronger communities, raise their income levels and improve their quality of life. This should be the primary focus area of all structures of our party. No one and no place must be left behind, said President Mnangagwa.

Nyika inovakwa, inotongwa, inonamatigwa nevene vayo/ilizwe lakhiwa, libuswe, likhulekelwe ngabanikazi balo.

Zanu PF, he said remained preoccupied and focused on growing a robust and productive agriculture sector, that lifts many out of poverty, into prosperity, while being responsive to the negative effects of climate change, particularly droughts.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Towards achieving this goal, I launched the productivity booster kit and issued out title deeds in Mashonaland Central Province.

"Winning the hearts and minds of our people remains a critical role of every cadre and structure of the Party. Zanu PF ndiwo chete musangano unomirira zvido zvevanhu," he said.

President Mnangagwa urged party members to remain united, disciplined and focused as the party prepares to hold the 22nd National People's Conference.

"Let us, as the leadership, continually align the membership of the party to the founding ideology, values, principles and the overall provisions of the party Constitution."

The success and prosperity of Zimbabwe, under Zanu PF, President Mnangagwa said is unstoppable.

A minute of silence was observed in honour and remembrance of 207 heroes and heroines who passed away since the last Central Committee meeting.

Among the heroes and heroines, four of them were conferred national hero status posthumously.