Zimbabwe: 'Corruption and Indiscipline Will Not Be Tolerated'

Herald Reporter

CORRUPTION and acts of indiscipline that risk alienating Zanu PF and the Government from the people will never be tolerated, President Mnangagwa has said.

Such conduct, he warned, undermines public trust and national development.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Addressing the 387th Ordinary Session of the Zanu PF Politburo at the party's headquarters in Harare on Wednesday, the President, who is also the party's First Secretary, warned that those who tarnish the image of the party and Government would be "boldly and decisively dealt with".

"Integrity, discipline and unity, concern for the people and clean governance must be synonymous with Zanu PF.

"Winning the hearts and minds of our people remains a critical role of every cadre and structure of the party. Ngatirambei tichishandira musangano wedu neruzhinji rweZimbabwe."

Discipline, focus, knowledge and the right mindset, the President said, were essential to ensure sustained growth and development across the country.

"Semusangano tinoda kuona maproject eruzhinji rweZimbabwe achibudirira: village-by-village, ward-by-ward, district-by-district and province-by-province," said the President.

"Real transformational and evident impacts must be seen on the ground."

Analysts said the President's remarks underscored not only his distaste for corruption, but also his determination to eradicate it.

Political commentator Mr Dereck Goto said President Mnangagwa had consistently identified corruption as a major obstacle to national development and the attainment of an upper-middle-income economy by 2030.

"His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa's statement is consistent with the long-standing position of ZANU PF," said Mr Goto.

"Both the party and the Second Republic have taken a zero-tolerance stance towards corruption.

"Since 2017, the President has spearheaded numerous anti-corruption measures -- from strengthening the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, empowering institutions such as the National Prosecuting Authority, to ensuring greater transparency in public procurement through the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Assets Act."

Disciplinary mechanisms within the ruling party had also been reinforced to hold members accountable regardless of rank.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Zimbabwe By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The President has repeatedly demonstrated that no one is above the law, and his call during the Politburo meeting is a reminder that both Government officials and party cadres must uphold the highest ethical standards.

"ZANU PF, under his leadership,remains firmly committed to fighting corruption in all its forms to safeguard the gains of our independence and to secure sustainable prosperity for the people of Zimbabwe," he said.

Political analyst Mr Kudzai Mutisi concurred, saying the President had consistently acted against corruption in both Government and the ruling party.

"In his maiden speech as President, he made it clear that his administration will not tolerate corruption of any kind," said Mr Mutisi.

"During his Presidency, Cabinet ministers who were implicated in corruption were promptly removed from office and prosecuted."

Mr Mutisi also said the adoption of digital technologies under the Second Republic has curbed corruption in key Government departments.

"For example, the passport office used to be a corruption hotspot but now it is corruption-free and very efficient. So, in many ways, President Mnangagwa has demonstrated that he loathes corruption and he also knows how to prevent it," he said.