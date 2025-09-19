South Africa: Hundreds Protest for Climate Solutions

Protestors complain of a lack of access to water and electricity, demanding environmentally sustainable solutions

Hundreds of people marched in Braamfontein on Thursday against climate change. The protest was organised by activist groups 350africa.org and the Climate Justice Coalition, as well as community organisations from Orange Farm, Eldorado Park, Soweto and Freedom Park.

The organisers said they were uniting under the Draw the Line/People's Power Campaign to demand an energy transition that puts people and communities, not profit, at its centre.

People gathered outside the City of Johannesburg Council Chamber and made their way around Braamfontein, ending up outside the office of Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero.

Activists said that one of the goals of the protest is to push for Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) that prioritise affordable energy for low-income communities. An IDP is a five-year strategic planning tool used by municipalities to coordinate their development activities and service delivery.

"Our municipalities have the authority to develop or procure renewable energy, creating opportunities for public and community-owned energy projects. Municipalities spend billions on electricity, but investing in socially owned renewable energy could free up budgets, expand basic electricity access, and reduce reliance on costly electricity purchases," read a statement issued by the organisers of the protest.

Protesters also raised concerns about access to water and electricity, as well as municipal corruption and austerity measures, which they claimed are stifling development in their communities.

Many at the march expressed their disappointment that Mayor Dada Morero did not receive their memorandum. Activists addressed the crowd as members of the mayor's office stood behind a line of police, listening.

Cleopatra Shezi from the Climate Justice Coalition said: "We need to change the system of how communities are engaged and serviced. Because we can change the mayor and still nothing will change, as we have seen over the last few years," said Shezi.

Sandile Mokhuane from Freedom Park issued a warning to the officials at the mayor's office: "We know that you will be coming to our communities soon and asking us for our votes because there are local elections next year. We will not be voting for corrupt and incompetent leaders because our communities are suffering."

The protesters demanded socially-owned renewable energy, training opportunities in the green economy, improved infrastructure and for municipalities to reduce environmental harm, especially from mining.

The list of demands was handed over to a representative from the mayor's office, who indicated that he would pass it to the mayor.