Sudan: Foreign Minister Receives Heads of Diplomatic Missions Accredited to Sudan

Port Sudan, Sept. 18, 2025 (SUNA) - Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Ambassador Mohy-Eddin Salim, received separately in his office on Thursday a number of heads of diplomatic missions accredited to Sudan.

The meetings included Dean of the Diplomatic Corps, Moroccan Ambassador Mohamed Maa El Ainin, Turkish Ambassador Al-Fatih Yildiz, Russian Ambassador Andrey Chernovol, Indian Chargé d'Affaires J.S. Joshi, in addition to the Swiss Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Sylvain Astier.

The heads of missions extended congratulations to the Minister on assuming his new post and wished him success in carrying out his official duties.

For his part, the Minister expressed his gratitude and appreciation for their congratulations.

The discussions addressed ways to strengthen bilateral relations between their respective countries and Sudan in various fields, with a renewed commitment to joint efforts to elevate them to higher levels in the service of common interests.

The Minister further conveyed Sudan's appreciation - leadership and people - for the support and solidarity received from the governments and peoples of the ambassadors' countries during this critical stage, which is witnessing various conspiracies orchestrated by hostile regional and international parties, in addition to the systematic sabotage and atrocities committed by Al-Dagalo terrorist militia, which is now in a state of weakness and decline thanks to Allah Almighty, the steadfastness of the Sudanese people, and the bravery of the Armed Forces and other forces fighting under its banner on all fronts.