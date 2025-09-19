Ethiopia Submits 'Sufficient Written Clarification' to UN Security Council On Egypt's GERD Complaint - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Addis Abeba — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced that Ethiopia has submitted a detailed "written clarification" to the UN Security Council in response to a complaint lodged by Egypt regarding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD).

At a press briefing on Thursday, 18 September, MoFA spokesperson Ambassador Nebiyat Getachew said the inauguration of the GERD has "shifted the narrative of water use from an unfair to an equitable one." He added that the project has strengthened Ethiopia's diplomatic standing and enhanced its regional influence.

Addressing questions on Egypt's complaint, Ambassador Nebiyat underscored that "Ethiopia only desires equitable water use and a fair right to development." He further stressed that the country's position and interests are "justified," noting that a sufficient written explanation has already been submitted to the Security Council.

The announcement comes after Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty submitted a formal complaint to the Security Council following the GERD's inauguration on 9 September 2025. In the letter, Egypt accused Ethiopia of "violating international law" and described the inauguration as an "unlawful unilateral act."

Minister Abdelatty wrote that "it is wishful thinking to believe that Egypt will easily abandon its existential rights on the Nile River," and insisted that Cairo "will not allow Ethiopia to have sole control over the shared water resource." The letter concluded that Egypt reserves the right to take any measures permitted under international law and the UN Charter to protect what it called its existential interests.

On a separate matter, Ambassador Nebiyat reiterated Ethiopia's peaceful approach to its demand for sea access. "Ethiopia is pursuing its request for sea access peacefully. We, not external parties, know why this request is necessary," he said, adding that "many friends are acknowledging the validity of Ethiopia's request."

He also highlighted Ethiopia's recent diplomatic engagements, including participation in the second African Climate Summit and the Community of African Caribbean States Summit, and noted that Ethiopia will take an active role in the upcoming 80th UN General Assembly.