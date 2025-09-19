Angola: Cholera Update - Angola Registers Over 28k Cases

Luanda — Since Jan 7th to Sept 14th of the current year, the country registered a total of 28,329 cases of cholera ending up in 791 deaths.

The information is contained in the report of the National Commission for the Fight Against Cholera, presented on Tuesday (16), in Luanda, during the 8th session of the Social Policy Commission of the Cabinet of Ministers, chaired by the Minister of State for Social Affairs, Maria do Rosário Bragança.

According to the document, Angola has seen a significant reduction in cholera cases and deaths associated with this disease, thanks to the positive impact of response measures, particularly family awareness campaigns focused on good hygiene practices and community mobilization campaigns.

"In August, compared to the previous month, there was a 56% reduction in the number of cases and 46% in the number of deaths," it reads.

The report indicates that, after 11 consecutive weeks of decline, on Sept 3rd, there was an increase in the number of cases and deaths, signaling a growing trend that requires additional and coordinated measures, especially among the most vulnerable populations and in mining areas, particularly in the provinces of Lunda-Norte, Huíla, and Cunene.

It states that, in a three epidemiological weeks timeframe, 127 new cases and 7 deaths associated with the outbreak were registered, with a total of 281 cases of cholera diagnosed spreaded out across 10 of the country's 21 provinces.

Huíla led with 86 cases, followed by Uíge with 48 and Cunene with 26.

In August, 7 deaths were reported in 4 provinces, with Lunda-Norte being the most affected, with 3 deaths, followed by Huíla (2), Cunene and Bengo with 1 each.

The global cholera fatality rate in August 2025 was 2.5%, an increase from the previous month's 2.1%.

