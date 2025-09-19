Zimbabwe: Harare CBD Clampdown Shuts Private Schools Ahead of Exams

Harare City Council's sweeping Operation Restore Order has closed numerous private schools in the Central Business District (CBD) raising concerns for learners due to sit national examinations next month.

As of 15 September 2025, the council reported that 1,830 business entities including private schools were operating illegally and have since been shut down.

The operation, launched on 29 July, targets unlicensed businesses and buildings that fail to meet compliance standards.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In a statement, the council urged building owners to regularise their operations immediately.

"The City of Harare continues to urge business people and building owners in the CBD to immediately regularize their operations with the city to ensure total compliance," the council said.

Among the latest figures, 1,471 businesses were operating without licenses, 609 buildings lacked approved building plans and 744 buildings had no subdivision permits.

Authorities also identified safety hazards including 125 buildings with expired fire extinguishers and 81 buildings with disconnected water supply.

Among buildings closed were a building along Robert Mugabe Avenue which houses Herentals College and Stanley House along Jason Moyo which houses Advent College.

The sudden closures have left parents and students worried about examination preparation.

"Our children have been preparing for months for their exams. Now classes are suspended and it's very stressful," said a parent whose child attends a CBD private school.

Some Teachers who were milling near the schools echoed the concern calling for a temporary reprieve to allow learners to complete essential revision.

"We support compliance, but education must continue. We are asking the council for a grace period for examination classes," said one school teacher

Harare City Council said the clampdown is part of a wider effort to ensure safety, proper licensing and adherence to building and fire regulations across the city.

Officials confirmed that they would continue monitoring compliance but encouraged businesses to immediately regularise operations to avoid further disruptions.