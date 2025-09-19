Kenya Unveils 10-Year Strategy to Advance Ecosystem Restoration, Agroforestry Development

Nairobi — Kenya has rolled-out two landmark initiatives aimed at accelerating ecosystem restoration and promoting agroforestry as part of its climate resilience and sustainable land management agenda.

The National Agroforestry Strategy (2025-2035) and the Kenya Landscape and Ecosystem Restoration Monitoring Framework (FLRMF) were unveiled by the Ministry of Environment, Climate Change and Forestry on Wednesday.

Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said the two instruments provide both strategic direction and accountability for Kenya's restoration commitments, aligning national priorities with global targets.

"With the Agroforestry Strategy and the Monitoring Framework, Kenya is not only advancing its own restoration and development agenda, but also contributing to the global call under the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration," CS Barasa said.

"These instruments will guide farmers, counties, and partners in transforming our landscapes while improving livelihoods and securing a greener future for our nation."

The Agroforestry Strategy sets out a 10-year plan to mainstream agroforestry in farms and rangelands.

It seeks to establish five million acres of woodlots in drylands, modernize the charcoal value chain, promote youth-led briquette enterprises, strengthen value chains and markets, and contribute to Kenya's goal of 30% tree cover by 2032 under the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

The Strategy was developed in partnership with the Council of Governors and supported by international and local partners including FAO, JICA, CIFOR-ICRAF, Vi Agroforestry, and PELUM Kenya.

Meanwhile, the FLRMF provides a unified monitoring system to track progress toward restoring 10.6 million hectares of degraded land by 2032.

It includes indicators for consistent county and national reporting, integrates gender and social inclusion, and aligns with Kenya's obligations under international frameworks such as the AFR100, Bonn Challenge, UNCCD, UNFCCC, and CBD.

The framework was developed under the Landscape Restoration Monitoring Technical Working Group, chaired by the State Department for Forestry, with contributions from UK PACT, FAO, WRI, WWF Kenya, and county governments.

CS Barasa called for collective action, urging counties, the private sector, civil society, research institutions, and communities to adopt the tools.

She said successful implementation would depend on collaboration in financing, research, and local uptake.

"These tools were developed with and for our partners. Their successful implementation will require the same spirit of collaboration - from financing and research to local adoption and monitoring," she said.

The Ministry pledged to support counties in integrating the initiatives into County Integrated Development Plans (CIDPs) and mobilizing resources from climate finance institutions, development partners, and private investors.

Officials said the launch positions Kenya as a regional and global leader in restoration efforts, showcasing the country's determination to translate environmental commitments into tangible results for both people and the planet.