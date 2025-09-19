Ethiopia: 12 'Tigray Peace Army' Members Detained Without Trial in Afar Region - Half Held By Fellow Fighters - Rights Group

Addis Abeba — Human Rights First, a civil organization that advocates for human rights, reported that 12 members of an armed group calling itself "Tigray Peace Army" have been detained for a month without trial, with six held by fellow armed group members in the Afar region

In a statement released on 16 September 2025, the group said the detentions followed divisions among former Tigrayan fighters who had broken away from the main forces and reorganized in Afar. According to the report, six detainees are being held in a police station in Semera, while the other six, including a member identified as Shewit Bitew, are detained in Dubti. None have been brought before a court of law as required.

The report noted that those held in Dubti are not in a police facility but under the custody of the same armed groups that identify themselves as the "Tigray Peace Army."

"We urge the armed groups in the Afar region who refer to themselves as the 'Tigray Peace Army' to recognize their responsibility for the six people being detained outside of the regional police station and to follow a legal process," Human Rights First said.

The organization also urged the Afar regional government to secure the release of the detainees or bring them before a court if suspected of crimes. It warned that since some of the individuals are held in a regional police station, the Afar authorities would be held accountable for any harm that occurs.

The detentions come amid widening political and military rifts in Tigray. In January 2025, senior Tigrayan officers met in Mekelle and announced plans to reorganize the Interim Administration led by Getachew Reda. Some commanders walked out in protest, and Brigadier General Gebre-Egziabher Beyene later declared that he had organized his own force, claiming "four divisions" operating in Afar and Tigray.

Human Rights First noted that political divisions and human rights violations have escalated in Tigray over the past two years, particularly after the pressures that led to the resignation of interim leaders. It recalled protests in Mekelle, Mohoni, and Chercher against appointments made by the Interim Administration under Lieutenant General Tadesse Worede, which resulted in deaths and injuries. The organization attributed responsibility for the crackdown to Tigrayan security forces deployed by the Interim Administration.

In July, Addis Standard reported on Lieutenant General Tadesse's warning that any provocation by Tigrayan armed groups in Afar would be treated as a provocation by either the federal or Afar regional governments.