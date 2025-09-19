Angola: Over 600 Diamond Stones Seized in Lunda-Norte

18 September 2025
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Dundo — At least 661 diamond stones of various weights were seized in eastern Lunda-Norte province during a joint micro-operation by defense and security agencies, as part of the program to combat illegal mining and immigration and fuel smuggling.

Alexandre Pereira, local National Police spokesperson , said some equipment used for diamond mining and 52 portions of narcotics (cannabis) have been seized and that those implicated have already been detained.

He added that, after administrative and immigration procedures, some illegal immigrants, including 164 children, were repatriated to their country of origin through border posts.

