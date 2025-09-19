Somalia: CPJ Calls for Immediate Release of Somaliland Journalist Abdiaziz Awl

Kampala — The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) calls for authorities in the breakaway region of Somaliland to immediately and unconditionally release journalist Abdiaziz Saleban Sulub (who goes by Abdiaziz Awl) and to end the ongoing harassment ofthe media.

On September 12, police in Burao, in the central Togdheer region, arrested Abdiaziz, a reporter with KF Media TV, according to a statement by a local press rights group, the Somaliland Journalists Association (SOLJA), posts on Abdiaziz's Facebook page, and an emailed statement sent to CPJ on September 16 by Khalid Ismail Abdirahman, the founder and CEO of KF Media TV. On September 13, the Burao District Court ordered Abdiaziz to be held on remand for seven days, according to SOLJA.

Khalid told CPJ that Abdiaziz had yet to be formally charged and that the reason for his detention remains unclear.

"Abdiaziz Saleban Sulub's ongoing detention is the latest in a disturbing and persistent pattern of state aggression against the media in Somaliland," said CPJ Africa Program Coordinator Muthoki Mumo. "Authorities should release Abdiaziz unconditionally and stop weaponizing the justice system to intimidate and silence the press."

Since the start of the year, more than 20 journalists have been caught up in a wave of arrests in Somaliland, according to SOLJA. CPJ recently documented the detention of journalist Ahmed Mohamud Dool, who was arrested on August 5. Ahmed was held until September 3, when he was released following his conviction on spreading misinformation and fined 1.5 million Somaliland shillings (about US$150), the journalist told CPJ.

Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 but has not been recognized internationally.

Togdheer regional governor Mahamoud Ali Salebaan (Ramaax) did not respond to CPJ's calls and text messages on September 17 and September 18. CPJ also contacted the Somaliland Ministries of Information, Interior, and the Somaliland police via email, but received error messages or no replies.