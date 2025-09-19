Uganda: Religious Leaders Call for Peaceful, Inclusive Elections Ahead of 2026 Polls

Religious leaders in Uganda have urged faith communities, political actors, and citizens to uphold peace, unity, and inclusiveness as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections.

In a strongly worded statement, the leaders expressed concern over growing partisan pronouncements from some clerics and public figures, warning that such rhetoric risks dividing communities, weakening national cohesion, and undermining democratic credibility.

"Sectarianism has no place in Uganda's future. Our pulpits, mosques, and temples must be sanctuaries of unity, justice, and peaceful coexistence," the statement read.

Citing past religious conflicts and the dangers of identity politics, the faith leaders reminded Ugandans that politicizing religion endangers peace and leaves communities vulnerable to violence.

"When faith leaders align with partisan interests, the credibility of the church, mosque, or temple is compromised, and followers are left divided," they cautioned.

The statement outlined clear expectations for stakeholders in the electoral process:

Religious leaders were urged to resist endorsing candidates, instead guiding citizens toward civic responsibility and peaceful participation.

The Electoral Commission was called upon to ensure impartiality, transparency, and equal access for all voters.

Political parties and candidates were reminded to "compete on ideas, not identities" and to prioritize national unity over partisan gain.

Security agencies were tasked to act with restraint and impartiality to maintain public trust.

The media was encouraged to report responsibly, avoid sensationalism, and amplify constructive voices.

Voters and social media users were urged to exercise their rights peacefully, avoid identity-based divisions, and use digital platforms responsibly.

The leaders highlighted their history of mediating political tensions and fostering dialogue, pointing to the landmark 2016 presidential debate that brought together candidates across political divides.

They reaffirmed their commitment to deploying peace monitors, convening dialogue, and holding stakeholders accountable under the 2024 Peace Pledge.

"Our prayer is that the 2026 elections mark a turning point: a demonstration that Ugandans can disagree without division, compete without hatred, and choose leaders without violence," said Msgr. Charles Kasibante, Chairperson of the council's board.

The statement concluded with a strong reaffirmation of neutrality: "We condemn partisan statements. We commit to peace, unity, and dignity for all. We call on every Ugandan to reject identity-based division and embrace the vision of a nation that is stronger together."