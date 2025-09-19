Rwandans' Awareness of Cultural Heritage Stands At 76% - Survey

Rwanda Cultural Heritage Academy (RCHA) on September 18, released the country's first-ever nationwide study on cultural awareness, the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Barometer 2025, conducted across all districts.

The study measured Rwandans' knowledge and engagement with their cultural heritage, including traditional values, the Kinyarwanda language, museums and heritage sites, and reading and written heritage.

The survey involved 4,442 respondents aged 15 and above, with an almost equal split between females equivalent to 51.7 per cent and males equivalent to 48.3 per cent. Researchers selected two sectors per district, one urban or trading centre and one rural, to ensure a representative sample of Rwanda's population.

The study found that Rwandans' overall awareness of cultural heritage stands at 76.3 per cent, with variations across categories where cultural values scored 80.5 per cent, preservation of Kinyarwanda was 82.2 per cent, awareness of museums and heritage sites was 67.8 per cent and written heritage and reading culture scored 74.6 per cent.

The barometer highlights strong knowledge in traditional values and the national language but identifies underdeveloped areas requiring focused awareness campaigns. The research supports broader national goals, including preservation of culture and promoting its role in Rwanda's Vision 2050 development agenda.

Cultural values as a foundation with areas to improve

The findings showed high awareness among youth where younger Rwandans are most knowledgeable about cultural values.

For instance, people aged 26 to 35 reported the highest awareness at 93.6 per cent, followed by those aged 15 to 25 equivalent to 90.7 per cent. Older adults above 50 showed lower awareness at 86.4 per cent.

On the other hand, only 68.6 per cent of parents actively teach cultural values to their children. Many excused busy work schedules as a barrier, something shows the need for complementary community and school programs.

Regarding gender equality and complementarity, the study showed that awareness is nearly universal at 92.4 per cent, with most Rwandans recognising partnership, equal opportunity, and equal protection under the law. However, only 76 per cent apply complementarity consistently in family life, suggesting a gap between knowledge and practice.

Kinyarwanda under threat

The study found that 94.1 per cent of respondents recognize Kinyarwanda as a unifying national language. However, 70.6 per cent believe it is not being properly used, either in speech or writing. Language mixing and improper usage remain concerns, showing a need for campaigns to reinforce correct usage.

Awareness and engagement of Museums and Heritage Sites

According to the survey, only 61 per cent of Rwandans are aware of heritage museums, although, over the past 10 years, museum visitation has grown from 137,657 in 2015-16 to 263,061 in 2024-25, despite a sharp dip in 2020-21 due to the pandemic.

Kigali City and the Southern Province lead in awareness due to the concentration of museums and heritage sites, while the Eastern Province lags at 51.5 per cent awareness.

Young people aged 15 to 25 visit museums most frequently at 35.1 per cent, likely driven by school programmes, while older adults above 50 visit least at 27.8 per cent.

Rwandans demonstrated strong awareness of cultural government initiatives, with 72.4 per cent familiar with programmes like Girinka, Ubudehe, Umuganda, and Itorero. This is because they promote self-reliance, community development, and poverty reduction, reinforcing the link between culture and national progress.

Why the study was conducted

According to Jean Claude Uwiringiyimana, Deputy Director of RCHA, the Rwanda Cultural Heritage Barometer 2025 highlights the impressive level of knowledge and awareness Rwandans have about their cultural heritage across different areas.

He noted that the research, along with other initiatives by cultural institutions and their partners, aims to increase public knowledge of Rwanda's cultural heritage.

"This is to ensure proper preservation, and reinforce its role as a foundation for national development in line with the country's Vision 2050," he said.

"The barometer also identifies obstacles that prevent some Rwandans from fully understanding elements of the country's cultural heritage and this is where actions are needed," he added.