Rwanda Keeps 127th Place As Spain Surge Back to Top FIFA Ranking

Rwanda maintained their 127th position as per the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday, September 18.

Rwanda played two FIFA World Cup qualifying matches in September, losing to Nigeria 1-0 in Uyo before traveling to Johannesburg to beat Zimbabwe 1-0 through Gilbert Mugisha's frst half stunner.

One win was, however, not enough for Adel Amrouche's side to move up in this month's ranking as they remained in 127th place.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

In the East African region where Rwanda is located, the top team on this list is Uganda which is ranked 82nd in the world, having risen six places. Next is Tanzania who dropped four places to 107th while Kenya which is 111th, down from 109th from the previous ranking. Only Burundi (141st) are at the bottom of the region. They also dropped two places from July rankings.

The highest-profile change comes right at the top, with UEFA EURO 2024 winners Spain rising one place to 1st, a mark they have not occupied in the men's game since back in June 2014. In the process, they have dethroned long-standing leaders Argentina (3rd, down 2), who had occupied the position since April 2023.

Joining high-flying Spain in surpassing the current world champions are the team Argentina beat in the FIFA World Cup 2022 final, France (2nd, up 1). Slightly further down, Portugal, Croatia and Italy have all edged up one spot, into 5th, 9th and 10th position, respectively, making the most of the setbacks suffered by Brazil (6th, down 1) and Germany (12th, down 3).

For Germany, the damage was done by their away defeat to Slovakia in their opening FIFA World Cup 26 qualifier, and they find themselves languishing outside the top 10 for the first time since October 2024. Morocco (11th, up 1) now leads the chasing pack outside the top 10, having triumphed in eight of their nine matches since the last edition of the ranking in July.

Meanwhile, Morocco stays in first place in Africa, followed by Senegal, Egypt, Algeria and Côte d'Ivoire which is in fifth place.

The biggest climbers overall are Slovakia (42nd, up 10), whose reward for kick-starting their World Cup qualifying campaign with two straight wins - including the aforementioned upset of Germany - is a place back among the top 50.

Having all shot at least five places up the standings, The Gambia (115th, up 8), Madagascar (108th, up 7), Paraguay (37th, up 6), Uganda (82nd, up 6), Libya (112th, up 5), Suriname (131st, up 5) and the Faroe Islands (136th, up 5) are the main other movers and shakers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Sport Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Two further standout storylines are served up by FIFA World Cup 26 co-hosts Canada (26th, up 2) and UEFA up-and-comers Kosovo (91st, up 4). Having already celebrated all-time highs in previous instalments of the ranking, both continue to break new ground.