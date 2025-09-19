Malawi: Undule Decries Propaganda, Threats Against Human Rights Defenders in Malawi

Renowned Governance and Human Rights Advocate, Undule Mwakasungula, has deplored a recent propaganda being spread by suspected Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) loyalists, alleging human rights defenders are plotting against their political interests in blocking Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika from taking power.

Mwakasungula said this is not only false and misleading, but it also puts the lives of innocent Malawians and human rights defenders (HRDs) at risk.

He warned that such propaganda is dangerous and has the potential to push our country into unnecessary political crisis.

"Human rights defenders work to promote democracy, justice, and peace. They are not enemies of anyone. Targeting them with propaganda and false accusations is a direct threat to the values of democracy and human rights that Malawi has worked so hard to build. DPP must be reminded that HRDs are protected by both national and international human rights laws. If anything happens to those named, DPP t will bear full responsibility," he said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Mwakasungula emphasized the importance of giving the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), the only legally mandated institution to announce presidential results, time to do its work without exerting undue pressure or influence on it.

He added that since MEC has not made any official announcement of the presidential winner of the 2025 elections, any claims, declarations, or propaganda being circulated outside MEC's official process are fake news and deliberate misinformation aimed at creating confusion among Malawians.

"This must stop immediately. It will be the interest of every peace-loving Malawian to call for DPP to refrain from spreading propaganda that could divide the nation. Malawians have demonstrated great patience during this tense period, waiting calmly for MEC to complete its work. This patience must not be abused by political actors trying to gain sympathy or fuel anger through fake news. All political parties must respect the law and allow MEC to deliver credible results without interference. To political leaders, especially those in DPP, the message is this: the future of our country is bigger than the interests of one party. Peace and stability are more valuable than propaganda. DPP must commit publicly to peace and to respect the independence of MEC. Any attempts to incite violence or target human rights defenders will not be tolerated by the people of Malawi, the region, and the international community," he warned.

As he concluded, Mwakasungula reminded Malawians that democracy only works when we protect our institutions and respect the rule of law, emphasizing that elections are not a battle between enemies, but a process of choosing leaders through the ballot.

He pleaded with Malawians to allow MEC to complete its work and accept its official results as the only legitimate outcome.

"DPP must immediately stop spreading false information, stop endangering the lives of human rights defenders, and let the election process conclude in peace. Malawi belongs to all of us, and we cannot afford to let reckless propaganda destroy the unity and progress we are striving to build," he said.

Undule Mwakasungula is a renowned Malawian governance, public policy, and human rights advocate. He has played a central role in advancing democracy, civic participation, and development dialogue in Malawi and across the SADC region.