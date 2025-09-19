Malawi: Concerned Citizens of Malawi Warn Against Premature Victory Declarations

18 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

The group Concerned Citizens of Malawi has held a press conference in Blantyre, backing the Malawi Law Society's position that political parties must desist from prematurely declaring themselves winners of the just-ended elections.

Speaking at the briefing, the group's chairperson, Edward Kambanje, said this is a sensitive period that requires responsibility and restraint from all political players. He stressed that any reckless pronouncements of victory before the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) announces official results could spark unnecessary tension and confusion among citizens.

Kambanje reminded stakeholders that only MEC, as mandated by law, has the authority to manage the electoral process and officially declare the winners. He urged political parties and their supporters to exercise patience and respect the rule of law while awaiting certified results.

"The power to declare winners lies with MEC and no one else. At this stage, we all have a duty to safeguard peace and stability by avoiding statements or actions that may incite divisions or unrest," Kambanje cautioned.

The group has since appealed to all parties, civil society, and the media to support MEC in ensuring a credible and transparent conclusion of the electoral process.

