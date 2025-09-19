Malawi: EU Parliament Hails MEC, Raises Concerns On Campaign Rhetoric and Media Bias

18 September 2025
Nyasa Times (Leeds)

European Union Parliament delegation representative Reinhold Lopatka has commended the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) for what he described as a well-organized electoral process and thorough preparations for the polls.

Speaking after observing the ongoing electoral activities, Lopatka praised MEC's professionalism and transparency, noting that the institution has managed the vote with credibility and efficiency.

However, he expressed concern over the conduct of political parties during the campaign period. According to Lopatka, many campaign messages lacked substance, with parties making promises that appeared unrealistic and detached from the country's pressing challenges. He stressed that Malawians, especially those in rural areas, deserve policies that genuinely respond to their needs rather than empty rhetoric.

Lopatka further criticized state-owned media houses for failing to live up to their mandate of impartiality. He pointed out that both radio and print outlets heavily favored certain political players while excluding or sidelining the voices of other stakeholders. Such practices, he warned, undermine fair democratic competition and deprive citizens of balanced information required to make informed choices.

"The media should provide a platform where all sides are heard. Democracy thrives when citizens have access to diverse opinions and can judge leaders on their ideas, not propaganda," he emphasized.

