Somalia: Somali PM Hails Unity, Reforms As Foundation of Government's Three-Year Achievements

18 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Sept 18, 2025 — Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Wednesday credited national unity and legal reforms as the key pillars behind the achievements of his administration over the past three years.

Speaking at a ceremony in Mogadishu showcasing the accomplishments of the "DanQaran" government, Barre said the administration had implemented impactful programs and development projects that have directly benefited the Somali people.

"The progress we have made is built on a foundation of reformed laws, unity, and collective effort," the Prime Minister said, while expressing gratitude to the Speakers and members of both Houses of Parliament for their continued support.

President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, who attended the event, praised the Prime Minister and his cabinet for enacting critical legislation and development plans that contribute to state-building in Somalia.

The DanQaran government's reported achievements span key areas including security, governance, social development, and strengthening national unity.

