Somalia: Northeastern State Accuses Somaliland of Troop Build-Up Near Disputed Border

Las Anod, Somalia — The newly formed Northeastern regional administration on Wednesday accused Somaliland of mobilizing troops near contested border areas, alleging preparations for a military offensive.

In a statement issued by its Ministry of Security, the Northeastern administration said it was "closely monitoring" what it described as significant military movements by Somaliland forces, warning that such actions pose a "grave threat to peace and stability" in the region.

"This planned action poses a grave threat to the peace and stability we have worked hard to establish and could affect the entire Horn of Africa region," the statement said.

The administration warned that Somaliland would bear full responsibility for the consequences of any conflict, and called on Somalia's Federal Government to fulfill its constitutional duty to protect the country's territorial integrity.

It also appealed to the United Nations, African Union, IGAD, the Arab League, and international partners to condemn what it termed "acts of aggression" by Somaliland.

While reiterating its preference for dialogue and peaceful resolution, the Northeastern administration said it was fully prepared to defend itself if attacked.

Somaliland has not responded to the accusations and has not publicly acknowledged any troop deployments near the disputed areas.

The two sides have clashed in recent months over control of territories claimed by both, leading to deadly confrontations and mounting tensions.