Somalia: No Entry Without Visa for Foreign Passport Holders, Including Diaspora - Somali President

Mogadishu, Sept 18, 2025 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud said Wednesday that no one will be allowed to enter Somalia using a foreign passport without a valid visa, as the country rolls out its new electronic visa system.

Speaking at an event in Mogadishu marking the government's three-year performance, Mohamud defended the controversial policy, stressing that Somalia must enforce the same standards applied to its citizens abroad.

"You cannot enter another country with a Somali passport without a visa," the president said. "In the same way, a foreigner - or a Somali with a foreign passport - cannot enter Somalia without a visa."

The comments come amid growing criticism from members of the Somali diaspora, many of whom fled during the country's decades-long conflict and still consider Somalia their homeland.

"A person with a foreign passport, whether Somali or white, is the same," Mohamud said. "There is no Somali passport that grants visa-free access to any country. Likewise, you cannot enter Somalia without a visa if you are using a foreign passport."

The remarks follow the launch of Somalia's E-Visa program on September 1, which requires all travelers without Somali passports to apply for entry visas online before arrival.

The Somali government says the move is part of broader efforts to digitize public services and strengthen border control, but critics argue the policy risks alienating diaspora communities vital to the country's economy and reconstruction.