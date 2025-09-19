Somalia: Somali Court Sentences Woman to 16 Years for Financing Al-Shabaab

18 September 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Sept 18, 2025 — A Somali court has sentenced a woman to 16 years in prison for financing terrorism and laundering illicit funds linked to the al-Qaeda affiliated group al-Shabaab, judicial officials said on Thursday.

The Banadir Regional Court found Caasho Macalin Mursal Ali guilty of multiple serious offenses, including funding terrorist operations, laundering illegal money, and supporting armed attacks that targeted civilians and destabilized the country.

According to prosecutors, financial investigations revealed that Ali funneled a total of $2,120,621 through her personal bank account to finance militant operations.

The court ruled that the funds were used to support terrorist activities, including bombings, assassinations, political destabilization, and payment for attacks aimed at Somali civilians.

In addition to the 16-year prison sentence, Ali was fined $20,000, had her bank accounts frozen, and all her assets were ordered seized and transferred to the state as compensation for the damages caused.

The Office of the Attorney General emphasized its commitment to combating terrorism financing and cracking down on illegal financial networks operating within Somalia.

In a statement, the office warned that anyone involved in financing or facilitating terrorism would be prosecuted and held accountable under the full force of the law.

