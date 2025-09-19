Somalia: Somali PM Meets Chinese Ambassador to Bolster Bilateral Ties

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Thursday held talks in Mogadishu with China's Ambassador to Somalia, Wang Yu, focusing on strengthening diplomatic and development cooperation between the two countries, officials said.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre thanked China for its continued support to Somalia in areas including security, economic development, and humanitarian assistance.

"China has played a key role in supporting Somalia's state-building efforts," Barre said, according to a statement from his office.

In recent months, China has stepped up its engagement with Somalia, including providing humanitarian aid in response to prolonged drought and ongoing food insecurity affecting millions in the Horn of Africa nation.

Ambassador Wang reaffirmed Beijing's commitment to deepening bilateral relations, saying cooperation between the two countries was vital for regional peace and development.

"The partnership between China and Somalia is rooted in mutual respect and shared interests," he said.

The meeting is part of broader efforts by Somalia's federal government to strengthen ties with international partners amid ongoing security challenges and recovery efforts following years of conflict.