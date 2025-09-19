Sudan: UNESCO Sudan Office Hosts Three-Day Workshop On Ethical Journalism and Countering Hate Speech in Sudan

press release

Port Sudan - Twenty media professionals from leading Sudanese newspapers, radio stations, and television outlets came together for a three-day workshop titled "Ethical Journalism in Times of Crisis: Tools to Counter Hate Speech."

Organized by UNESCO's Sudan Office Communication and Information Sector, with the support of UNESCO Regional Office in Cairo, the training, was held in collaboration with the Khartoum Media Centre and with the continued support of the Sudanese Ministry of Culture and Information.

Taking place at a time when many of Sudan's media outlets remain disrupted by war, divisive rhetoric continues to spread, and hate speech campaigns continue to escalate, the workshop provided an important space for dialogue, learning, and solidarity among Sudanese journalists.

"Today, there are more content creators and publishers than there are receivers, creating an overwhelming flow of information that leaves audiences confused and disengaged." noted one participant.

The program combined intensive training with practical tools and international best practices to help journalists confront and combat hate speech and disinformation in their daily work. Through interactive sessions, participants examined a wide range of topics, including:

What is Hate Speech?

The Difference Between Freedom of Opinion and Hate Speech

The Role of Media in Combating Hate Speech

Where Does Hatred Come From?

Strategies for Addressing Hate Speech in Media and Society

Why Should Hate Speech Be Addressed?

By the end of the workshop, participants left not only with strengthened professional skills but alsowith a renewed commitment to ethical journalism as a cornerstone for peace, dialogue, and mutual understanding in Sudan.

UNESCO highlighted its global and national efforts to counter hate speech, referencing its UN Strategy and Plan of Action on Hate Speech, the Addressing Hate Speech through Education toolkit, and the Journalists' Safety Indicators, all key guidelines that help media professionals respond to the dangers of disinformation and incitement in times of crisis.

"In times of crisis, misinformation and hate speech spread quickly, often faster than the truth. They can deepen divisions, exacerbate violence, and undermine trust in institutions. By equipping media professionals with these tools, UNESCO helps ensure that the media remains a force for peace, dialogue, and social cohesion." Mr. Junaid Sorosh-Wali, Head of UNESCO Office in Sudan.

This workshop reflects UNESCO Sudan Office's continued commitment to stand alongside Sudanese media at a time of immense challenge for the country. By equipping journalists with the skills to counter hate speech and disinformation, UNESCO and its partners seek to empower the media to serve as trusted voices for their communities, fostering peacebuilding and providing accurate information when it is needed most.

"The facilitators created a truly open space for discussion, making every session interactive and empowering us to speak freely while gaining practical skills to combat misinformation and hate speech." noted another participant.

The workshop called for stronger collaborations to build the capacities of Sudan's media professionals, develop context-specific training materials, and expand outreach across all states. It stressed the importance of engaging more content creators, students, and youth to foster innovation and inclusivity, creating a resilient media sector that informs the public and counters disinformation and hate speech. The collaboration with the Khartoum Media Centre and the unwavering support of the Ministry of Culture and Information demonstrate a shared dedication to protecting freedom of expression and ensuring that Sudanese journalists are empowered to report responsibly, uphold ethical standards, and contribute to reconciliation and social cohesion.

"Despite starting from scratch, there was no room for despair or surrender. I built new networks, created Al-Nasr News, and kept reporting, turning life's bitter lemons into sweet juice even as war forced me from one state to another." noted a third participant.

The UNESCO Sudan Office, with the support of the UNESCO Regional Office in Cairo, will continue to deliver trainings and implement activities that safeguard the role of independent media and promote responsible journalism, critical pillars for peace and stability in Sudan.

