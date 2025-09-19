Africa: WHO Urges Cost Effective Solutions On NCDs and Mental Health Amidst Slowing Progress

press release

The World Health Organization (WHO) today released a new report titled "Saving lives, spending less", revealing that an additional investment of just US$3 per person annually in tackling noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) could yield economic benefits of up to US$1 trillion by 2030.

Alongside the report, WHO shared new analysis of country-level progress in reducing NCD mortality between 2010 and 2019. While 82% of countries achieved reductions during this period, the rate of progress has slowed significantly across most regions, with some countries even experiencing a resurgence in NCD-related deaths.

NCDs are responsible for the majority of global deaths, while more than one billion people live with mental health conditions. Alarmingly, nearly 75% of deaths related to NCDs and mental health conditions occur in low- and middle-income countries, accounting for 32 million lives lost each year.

In just a few days--on 25 September 2025--Heads of State and Government will convene in New York for the Fourth United Nations General Assembly High-Level Meeting (HLM4) on prevention and control of NCDs and the promotion of mental health and well-being. The meeting aims to adopt an ambitious Political Declaration to accelerate global action and investment in these critical health and development areas.

"Noncommunicable diseases and mental health conditions are silent killers, robbing us of lives and innovation," said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. "We have the tools to save lives and reduce suffering. Countries like Denmark, South Korea, and Moldova are leading the way, while others stalling. Investing in the fight against NCDs isn't just smart economics--it's an urgent necessity for thriving societies."

NCDs include cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and strokes), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma), and diabetes, among others. Mental health conditions, such as anxiety and depression, are also highly prevalent across all countries and communities, affecting people of all ages and income levels. Without urgent and sustained action to tackle these, millions more lives will be lost prematurely.

Low progress, lives at risk

While the majority of countries made progress in reducing the risk of dying prematurely from an NCD between 2010 and 2019, 60% experienced a slowdown in progress compared to the previous decade. Denmark recorded the largest improvements for both sexes. Among countries in other regions, NCD mortality also declined for both sexes in China, Egypt, Nigeria, Russia, and Brazil.

The biggest gains were driven by declines in cardiovascular disease and certain cancers--such as stomach and colorectal cancers for both sexes, cervical and breast cancers for women, and lung and prostate cancers for men. In contrast, pancreatic, liver cancers and neurological conditions contributed to rising mortality in many countries.

Solutions are affordable and cost effective

Solutions to tackle NCDs and promote mental health and well-being are both affordable and highly cost-effective. Yet, governments often face intense lobbying from powerful industries whose products contribute to disease. Tobacco, alcohol, and ultra-processed food companies frequently attempt to block, weaken, or delay life-saving policies--ranging from health taxes to marketing restrictions aimed at protecting children.

"It is unacceptable that commercial interests are profiting from increasing deaths and disease," said Dr Etienne Krug, Director of WHO's Department of Health Determinants, Promotion and Prevention. "Governments must put people before profits and ensure evidence-based policy is not derailed by corporate pressure."

Scaling up implementation of WHO's 'Best Buys', a set of high impact interventions including tobacco and alcohol taxation, protecting children from harmful marketing, managing hypertension, and scaling up cervical cancer screening would cost just an additional US$3 per person per year on average. The return on investment is substantial: by 2030, full implementation could save 12 million lives, prevent 28 million heart attacks and strokes, add 150 million healthy life years, and generate over US$1 trillion in economic benefits.

Political will to change the future

The upcoming Fourth UN General Assembly High-Level Meeting (HLM4) on NCDs and mental health is the most significant political opportunity of the decade to drive transformative change. With a bold Political Declaration, Heads of State and Government can not only recommit to achieving the 2030 targets but also set the vision for the next decades --charting a new course that will save lives and improve well-being for future generations.

"We know what works. The time to act is now. Governments that act decisively will protect and save lives, cut costs, and unlock growth. Those that delay will pay in lost lives and weaker economies," Dr Devora Kestel, Director of WHO's Department for NCDs and Mental Health.

WHO is calling on leaders, partners, and communities to advocate for concrete actions, including:

funding and implementing WHO's 'Best Buys', adapted to national needs;

WHO's 'Best Buys', adapted to national needs; taxing tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks;

tobacco, alcohol and sugary drinks; strengthening primary health care for prevention, early detection and treatment;

primary health care for prevention, early detection and treatment; protecting children from harmful marketing;

children from harmful marketing; expanding access to essential medicines and technologies;

to essential medicines and technologies; securing financing through domestic budgets, health taxes and targeted aid;

through domestic budgets, health taxes and targeted aid; setting bold targets and track progress with strong accountability;

and with strong accountability; stopping industry interference in health policy.

HLM4 offers a unique opportunity to adopt an ambitious, action-oriented and achievable Political Declaration on NCDs and mental health--grounded in evidence, anchored in human rights, and aimed at delivering impact through and beyond 2030.

Editor's note

WHO has identified 29 highly effective and affordable measures called 'Best Buys' that countries can put in place to prevent and manage major noncommunicable diseases such as heart disease, diabetes, cancers, and respiratory diseases. Each of these actions offers big health benefits on its own, but they work even better when combined into a package that fits a country's specific needs. Tackling NCDs: 'Best Buys' and other recommended interventions for the prevention and control of noncommunicable diseases, 2nd ed