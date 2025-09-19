South Africa: Mkhwanazi Claims 'Blue-Light Cartel' Ran By Cops and Businessmen

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says Vusi "Cat" Matlala's cars were illegally registered as municipal vehicles and fitted with blue lights using public money.

He also says a dodgy traffic officer registered cars for alleged hitman Katiso Molefe and linked Brown Mogotsi to politicians and police.

General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi has accused police officers and businessmen of working together to give favours to alleged criminals, calling it a network of privilege that looked like a "blue-light cartel".

Testifying at the Madlanga Commission, he said Vusi "Cat" Matlala enjoyed special treatment from law enforcement.

Cars linked to Matlala were allegedly registered by a police officer as if they belonged to a municipality, with public money used to cover the costs. Blue lights were also fitted to the cars.

Mkhwanazi also spoke about a traffic officer who allegedly took bribes to register vehicles for suspected hitman Katiso Molefe. "Cat Matlala is one fellow who has been enjoying too much privilege from law enforcement," he said.

He added that businessman Brown Mogotsi, described as well connected to politicians, appeared repeatedly in this saga. Mkhwanazi said he did not know how Mogotsi even got his number, but noted that politicians were known to meet him on call.

The explosive claims were part of a wider picture Mkhwanazi painted of political interference and cover-ups in the police. He said all of this was aimed at protecting a criminal cartel in Gauteng.

Other evidence today included allegations that MPs Fadiel Adams and Dianne Kohler-Barnard misused classified intelligence, that the Inspector-General of Crime Intelligence was being "weaponised" by politicians, and that the disbandment of the Political Killings Task Team left murder dockets to gather dust in Pretoria.

In between the heavy allegations, there was a rare laugh. Evidence leader Advocate Mahlape Sello accidentally called him "Mr Mogotsi". Even the usually stern Mkhwanazi chuckled as Sello buried her head in her hands.

The commission continued its work after a court ruling struck down an attempt by the MK party to halt the proceedings.

Judge Tolmay said there was no urgent risk to the rule of law and the hearings must go on.

The Madlanga Commission is set to continue on Friday.