Tanzania's National Forum Calls for Youth Involvement in Peace, Security.

18 September 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Nancy Mawole

Dar es Salaam — THE Former Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Liberata Mulamula, has emphasized the critical importance of involving young people in safeguarding the peace and security of the nation.

Speaking at the 2nd National Forum on the Youth, Peace, and Security Agenda in Dar es Salaam, Mulamula emphasized that meaningful development and lasting peace cannot be achieved without the active participation of young people.

"Peace is everyone's responsibility," she stated. "But it's especially vital that young people are brought to the table when discussing issues of national security and stability."

Mulamula warned that sidelining the youth from key peace-building efforts could pose long-term risks to national harmony.

Also speaking at the forum, Joseph Malengela, Executive Director of the African Leadership Initiative for Impact, echoed her sentiments. He pointed out that young people make up the majority of the population and should therefore be prioritized in conversations about peace, security, and national resilience.

"The youth are not just the leaders of tomorrow--they are a powerful force today. We must empower them and ensure their voices shape the future of this nation," Malengela urged.

The forum brought together stakeholders from government, civil society, and youth-led organizations to chart a path forward for a safer and more inclusive Tanzania.

