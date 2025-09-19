Egypt Issues 3 Presidential Decrees Approving Key International Agreements

The Official Gazette has published Presidential Decree No. 198 of 2025, in which President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi approved a government agreement to establish a regional control center in Alexandria. The project will be supported by a €50 million loan and a €10 million grant from the French Development Agency.

Presidential Decree No. 211 of 2025 was issued, ratifying Protocol No. 2 related to the agreement between Egypt and the United Arab Emirates aimed at avoiding double taxation and preventing income tax evasion.

Furthermore, Presidential Decree No. 240 of 2025 was published, endorsing the minutes of discussions related to the creation of an integrated simulation center for training and capacity building in Egypt. The project will be financed through a $7.48 million grant from the Government of the Republic of Korea.