Ethiopia: GERD Reshapes Unjust Narratives Surrounding Nile River, Says Foreign Affairs Spokesperson

Addis Ababa — The completion of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has reshaped the unjust narrative surrounding the Nile River, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Nebiat Getachew said.

The Spokesperson made this remark in his press briefing to journalists today on current national and international issues.

On the occasion, Ambassador Nebiat cited the major events that took place in the country, including the completion of GERD and its significance for Ethiopian diplomacy, the Second African Climate Summit and the Second Africa-CARICOM Summit, and the upcoming 80th UN General Assembly in New York, U.S.A.

The inauguration of GERD attracted the attention of the international media and international community, the spokesperson said, adding that the completion of the dam is a testament to Ethiopians' capability to turn words into deeds.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The dam represents a great victory and diplomatic success of Ethiopia, inspiring Africans to follow suit and make a resurgence, he stated.

Moreover, the dam has reshaped the unjust narrative surrounding the Nile River while creating new momentum across Africa, the spokesperson noted.

On the other hand, the spokesperson emphasized that the Second African Climate Summit hosted in Addis Ababa served as an agenda-setter, reflecting the country's leadership in climate diplomacy.

In regard to the Second Africa-CARICOM Summit, Ambassador Nebiat explained that Ethiopia has focused on strengthening African-Caribbean relations, emphasizing both historical ties and economic cooperation.

The spokesperson also revealed that Ethiopia will actively participate in the 80th UN General Assembly in New York to advance its national interests.

He said that the country will also use the platform to highlight achievements made in the Green Legacy Initiative, efforts to ensure food security, key activities in renewable energy, and others.

Nebiat added that Ethiopia will conduct bilateral discussions and consultations to strengthen partnerships and cooperation on the sidelines of the General Assembly.