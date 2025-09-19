Egypt Signs Protocol to Expand Transport, Social Support for Retirees

18 September 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

"Egypt's Ministry of Industry and Transport signed a cooperation protocol with the Ministry of Social Solidarity on Thursday 18/9/2025, to enhance support for retired employees in the industry," according to a Cabinet statement.

Transport Minister Kamel El-Wazir stated that the agreement should serve as a model for other ministries and agencies. He highlighted that it includes financial support to provide discounted fares on buses, trains, the Cairo metro, and electric rapid transit for senior citizens and individuals with disabilities.

Social Solidarity Minister Maya Morsy announced that the agreement will enhance access to elderly care services in collaboration with non-governmental organizations (NGOs). It will also offer accommodation for retirees who wish to reside in care homes. Additionally, beneficiaries will have the opportunity to participate in social programs and activities organized by her ministry, she added.

The statement said retirees will qualify for a "Gratitude Certificate" under Nasser Social Bank rules and may be eligible to perform Umrah through the National Organisation for Hajj Facilitation.

