Ethiopian Airlines Unveils Enhanced 2026 in-Flight Menu in Addis Ababa Tasting Event

Addis Ababa — Ethiopian Airlines presented an exclusive in-flight meals and tasting event to unveil a diverse group of onboard passengers with various dietary requirements in 2026.

The event was held today at the Skylight Hotel in Addis Ababa in the presence of senior airline executives and valued premium passengers, aimed to gather feedback from stakeholders to further enhance the customer experience onboard Africa's largest airline network.

Ethiopian In-flight catering presented its 2026 economy and business class menu at Ethiopian Skylight Hotel. The event, which is aimed at introducing the new menu and gathering real-time feedback from passengers and stakeholders, showcased the diverse cuisines Ethiopian planned to serve to its passengers beginning from January of next year.

Upholding the highest value for food safety and quality, Ethiopian In-flight Catering is a certified unit under Ethiopian Airlines Group, offering catering services and on-board duty-free items for both scheduled and non-scheduled Ethiopian and customer airlines, VVIP and charter flights.

Addressing the gathering, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO Mesfin Tassew emphasized the airline's unwavering commitment to excellence.

"As a customer-focused airline, we continuously strive to shape our services to better serve our customers' needs," Mesfin stated.

The in-flight meals account for a significant part of our passengers' on-board experience, Mesfin said, expressing delight over creating the space for customers to review the meals and share their feedback.

The CEO highlighted the airline's global reach and diverse passenger base.

"As an airline that operates a vast global network on five continents, we serve a diverse group of passengers with various dietary requirements due to religious guidelines and personal preferences," he noted

"This year, 2025, we have won the Best Business Class On-Board Catering in Africa. This title goes to show the recognition and appreciation of our passengers for the hard work we put in place to offer them the best on-board experience," Mesfin proudly expressed gratitude to esteemed customers.

The airline's catering operations featured specialized facilities including separate halal and kosher kitchens, staffed by internationally recruited chefs and certified under various food safety and environmental management systems.

Customer Experience Vice President Samson Arega described the menu philosophy.

"At Ethiopian Airlines, we believe food is more than nourishment. It's a story, a culture, and an experience. Our menus are inspired by rich culinary traditions of Ethiopia, elevated with international flavors, and crafted with meticulous care to meet the highest global standards," Samson elaborated.

Samson further emphasized that the 2026 menu introduced elevated offerings for business class passengers.

"For our business class guests, we are raising the standard even higher, offering curated hot and cold meals, starters, pastries, and desserts that create a fine dining experience above the clouds."

Economy class service also receives significant attention, with the airline "equally committed to ensuring warmth, authenticity, and comfort in every journey."

Samson concluded by positioning the new menu as more than mere sustenance.

"As we look ahead to 2026, this menu is not just food in our way, it's our way of saying welcome on board in the most genuine and heartfelt way. It's a celebration of culture, innovation, and excellence that the company stands for," according to Customer Experience Vice President.

The feedback gathering exercise reflected Ethiopian Airlines' continued strategy of passenger engagement in service development, building on its reputation as Africa's leading carrier and recent Skytrax recognition for catering excellence.

Ethiopian Airlines has received significant recognition from Skytrax for its catering excellence. Specifically, the airline has been awarded the "Best Business Class Onboard Catering in Africa" at the Skytrax World Airline Awards for multiple years.

Ethiopian Airlines attributes its catering success to its state-of-the-art facility in Addis Ababa, which is capable of producing up to 100,000 meals daily and includes kitchens staffed by chefs from around the world, as well as a separate Halal-certified kitchen.