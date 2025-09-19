Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Appoints New Ambassadors

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced new ambassadors at State House on Thursday.

The new ambassadors are:

Tonata Emvula: China

Monica Nashandi: Russia

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Willard Hellao: Washington

Sophia Nangula: Sweden

Benjamin Kandanga: Finland

Jerobeam Shanika: Germany

Sabine Bohlka: France

Lebuis Tobias: Cuba

Sipapela Sipapela: Congo DRC

Elvis Shiweda: Switzerland

Nandi-Ndaitwah said when she assumed office on 21 March this year, she pledged to the Namibian people that the government, in line with the Swapo election manifesto, which is now incorporated into the sixth National Development Plan, would deliver a national development agenda with tangible impact.

"At the heart of this promise is the commitment to place our people at the centre of policy implementation through service delivery," she says when she made the announcement.

She said the new ambassadors are stepping into this responsibility at a time of shifting geopolitical dynamics, an era marked by uncertainty, diminishing global security and stability, and rising economic protectionism.

"It is with this in mind, that I have carefully considered appointing you based on your

experience to navigate our bilateral relations during this particular time. I wish to clarify, however, that your appointment is for a period of four years during which I expect you to deliver on our commitments," she said.

The president said Namibia must get the best out of its bilateral relations, in particular with reference to its economic diplomacy.