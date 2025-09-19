Congo-Kinshasa: Beni - Monusco Equips Military Justice With Computer Equipment for Greater Efficiency

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the DRC (MONUSCO) delivered, on Wednesday, September 17, 2025, modern computer equipment to the Military Justice House of the Beni garrison (North Kivu). This provision, part of a project to establish an electronic document management system (EDMS) led by MONUSCO's Justice Support Section (JSS), aims to support the digitization of military jurisdictions, particularly in Beni (North Kivu), Bunia (Ituri) and Kinshasa.

The objective is to strengthen the efficiency, transparency and security of judicial procedures through the use of digital solutions as part of a broader strategy for sustainable modernization of the archiving and document management system within Congolese military justice.

The Beni military garrison thus received computers, printers and various tools intended to facilitate daily case management and archiving. Colonel-Magistrate Guy Nyembo, president of the garrison military tribunal, welcomed this gesture: "This is a good thing. It will help us a lot in our work, especially for printed materials, summons and others. We were using an old machine, but this new computer equipment will strengthen us. We thank the donors."

Digital means to strengthen justice

This support comes in a context marked by the state of siege in effect in North Kivu and Ituri, which entrusts military jurisdictions with the competencies of civil jurisdictions, while armed groups multiply their abuses. The total cost of the project is estimated at $10,000 USD for the equipment, supplemented by a software solution designed by the JSS/Prosecution Support Cell team in Kinshasa.

Training and support sessions will also be organized to enable magistrates and judicial personnel to fully master these digital tools and make the best use of them in carrying out their missions. Following the construction of the military prosecutor's office building and the provision of vehicles, among other actions, this initiative confirms MONUSCO's commitment to modernized and more efficient military justice.