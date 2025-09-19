Rwanda Looks to Nuclear Energy Through Small Modular Reactors

Rwanda is advancing its nuclear energy ambitions by forging strategic partnerships with developers of Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) and advanced reactor technologies, according to the Chief Executive Officer of the Rwanda Atomic Energy Board (RAEB).

Fidele Ndahayo said this during the 69th Regular Session of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna on Wednesday, September 17.

"Rwanda continues to strengthen its independent nuclear regulatory body to ensure robust oversight of nuclear activities," he said. "We are also establishing strategic partnerships with companies developing SMR and advanced reactor technologies," he added.

Rwanda is opting for SMRs with an output of less than 300 megawatts. One megawatt of capacity could power at least 3,000 residential homes, with costs estimated between $2 million and $3 million per megawatt.

According to Ndahayo, the move positions the country as a proof-of-concept destination while accelerating knowledge and technology transfer.

He further noted Rwanda's commitment to using peaceful nuclear technology to drive socio-economic transformation in line with its Vision 2050.

"Our national nuclear policy, together with the updated nuclear law, is being implemented to provide a framework for the safe, secure, and sustainable use of nuclear science and technology," he added.

Rwanda's Nuclear Energy Programme currently consists of two flagship projects: the Centre for Nuclear Science and Technology and a Nuclear Power Plant project based on SMRs.

These initiatives aim to meet national needs in sectors such as food and agriculture, human health, industry, environment, water resources management, and electricity generation.

This year, Rwanda hosted the Nuclear Energy Innovation Summit for Africa in Kigali, gathering leaders, experts, and innovators to explore pathways for advancing nuclear technology across the continent.

Rwanda will also host the 2026 summit, scheduled for May 18-19, Ndahayo announced.

He also noted Rwanda's hosting of several key IAEA missions in 2025, including the International Physical Protection Advisory Service (IPPAS), Regulatory Infrastructure for Radiation Safety and Nuclear Security (RISS), and the Integrated Mission of the Programme of Action for Cancer Therapy (imPACT).

Additionally, the country will host the Integrated Nuclear Infrastructure Review (INIR) and Integrated Safety Review Service (INSERV) missions in 2026, ensuring compliance with international safety, security, and safeguards obligations.

"These missions will provide valuable guidance in ensuring that Rwanda continues to develop its nuclear energy programme in full compliance with international safety, security, and safeguards obligations," he added.