Rwanda: Rubavu-Goma Border Opening Hours Extended

18 September 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Germain Nsanzimana

The governor of North Kivu Province, Erasto Musanga Bahati, has announced the extension of opening hours of the 'Grande Barrière' Border post between Rubavu and Goma towns, effective September 19.

The move follows earlier changes made in February which saw the extension of border crossing time to 10PM after the AFC/M23 rebel group captured Goma town.

Musanga Bahati, through a communiqué, issued on Thursday, September 18, "brought to the attention of the entire population of North Kivu, in general, particularly residents of Goma town that the Grande Barrière Border will remain open from 6:00 am until midnight, effective September 19, 2025."

According to Rubavu District officials, the earlier extensions have led to approximately 50,000 people crossing through Petite Barrière and Grande Barrière border posts every day, making Petite Barrière one of the busiest land borders in the world.

