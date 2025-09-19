Rwanda: Kagame Names New State Minister, PSs and Key Officials in Presidency

Yves Iradukunda has been named state minister in the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), where he was until Thursday serving as permanent secretary. He becomes the first person to hold the post at the ministry.

Eraste Rurangwa, who had been acting Head of the Data Protection Office at the National Cyber Security Authority, replaces Iradukunda in the PS role.

The changes are part of a raft of appointments made by President Paul Kagame, according to a statement published on Thursday, September 18 and signed by Prime Minister Justin Nsengiyumva.

The new appointments include two other permanent secretaries, as well as changes in the Office of the President and Prime Minister's office.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the Office of the President (OTP), Dieudonné Gatete was named Director of Cabinet.

Prior to his appointment, Gatete was working at the National Intelligence Security Service, where he most recently served as liaison officer in the Eastern Africa region.

Viviane Mukakizima was appointed as Deputy Director of Cabinet in the Office of the President. She was until her new appointment the director general of communications at OTP.

Others include Amb. Claude Nikobisanzwe, who was appointed as Chief of Protocol in the Office of the President, replacing Amb. Moses Rugema. The latter was named Rwanda's proposed High Commissioner to Nigeria. Nikobisanzwe previously served in several other senior roles, including High Commissioner to Mozambique and Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation.

In the Office of the Prime Minister, Leonard Minega Rugwabiza was appointed Head of the Delivery Unit. He most recently served as Senior Economic Advisor to the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning.

At the Ministry of Infrastructure, Canoth Manishimwe was appointed Permanent Secretary, replacing Gisèle Umuhumuza. He previously served as director general of Corporate Services at the same ministry. Clément Kabiligi has been named as the new PS at the Ministry of Public Service Labour, having previously served as Head of Knowledge Development and Research at Imbuto Foundation.

Other new appointees include Jimmy Christian Byukusenge, who has been named the new director general at Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA), having previously served as director general of Corporate Services at the Ministry of Education. Thaddée Tuyizere has been appointed the Vice Chairperson of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR), where he has been serving as a commissioner.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Elsewhere, Col Claude Nkusi has been named deputy director general at Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA).