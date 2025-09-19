Rwanda: Political Parties Denounce EU Parliament Resolution On Ingabire Case

Rwandan politicians have strongly criticized the recent resolution of the European Parliament demanding unconditional release of Victoire Ingabire, dismissing it as a neocolonial posture.

Ingabire was arrested in June, on charges of forming a criminal group and attempting to incite public disorder. However, the European Parliament's resolution of September 11 alleged that the charges were politically motivated, a move seen by representatives of Rwandan political parties as lacking respect for Rwanda's independent judiciary.

The concern was raised on Thursday, September 18, during the General Assembly of the National Consultative Forum of Political Organisations (NFPO), during which the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Olivier Nduhungirehe, briefed party representatives on the status of Rwanda's diplomatic relations with other countries.

Wellars Gasamagera, the Secretary General of Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF-Inkotanyi), emphasized that the European Union is indirectly promoting a repetition of the ethnic-ideology-driven violence historically associated with Ingabire.

"The European Union allows certain individuals within its leadership, who are friends with Ingabire, to exploit political platforms. This is not just a matter of disrespect, it is as if Rwanda were their province, where they can make decisions and announcements as they please," Gasamagera said.

He noted that Ingabire's case is well-documented and that she has been previously convicted and granted presidential clemency, after signing a letter committing not to engage in ideologies that promote genocide.

"Despite this, she continues to involve herself in such activities and must therefore face justice. We are fully aware of the devastation caused by the history orchestrated under European colonial influence, and there is no room for such actors today," he said.

Gasamagera praised Rwanda's vision and proactive stance in the political arena under the leadership of President Paul Kagame, calling on politicians to unite in denouncing neocolonialism and working together to build the country.

Jean-René Niyorurema of PS Imberakuri, denounced the resolution as interference disguised as advocacy for Rwanda's opposition.

"The European Parliament has no right to make such unfounded claims, pretending to speak on behalf of Rwanda's opposition," said Niyorurema.

"We have the freedom to speak for ourselves. Rwanda is a sovereign state with established institutions and leadership. This level of disrespect must stop."

Jean-Baptiste Rucibigango, the chairman of the Socialist Labour Party (PSR), underlined that Rwanda's judicial independence is not subject to external approval.

"Rwanda's judiciary is independent and should be respected, by Rwandans and by the international community alike," he stated.

Not the first time

Nduhungirehe criticized the European Parliament's continued pattern of interference.

"We were not surprised by this resolution. It is the third time the European Parliament has attempted to interfere in Rwanda's judicial processes concerning Ingabire, following similar resolutions in 2013 and 2016," Nduhungirehe said.

He underscored that Rwanda maintains diplomatic representation in Brussels, yet its envoy was consulted before the resolution was passed.

"Instead, our judicial system is condemned unilaterally, without dialogue or context. Such actions reflect neocolonial arrogance, bias, and disregard for due process," the Minister said.

Minister Nduhungirehe further stressed that European institutions are not ignorant of Ingabire's record.

"Some of the key evidence used in the initial stages of her prosecution came directly from European security agencies. They uncovered her plans to destabilize Rwanda. If such actions had been directed against a European state, the reaction would have been immediate and uncompromising. Yet in Rwanda's case, she is portrayed as a political activist, while Europe assumes the right to interfere in our governance," he added.

Concerns over "Prix Victoire Ingabire"

Nduhungirehe also criticized what he called Europe's complacency, pointing to the Prix Victoire Ingabire, an award established while she was imprisoned, which continues to honor individuals under the guise of political freedom.

"The award has consistently been given to people linked to genocide denial," said Mduhungirehe. "A troubling pattern emerges when reviewing its recipients, very few are unconnected to genocide ideology or denial. This raises serious questions about its true purpose."

"They are fully aware of her agenda. It was their own law enforcement agencies that provided Rwanda with the intelligence used in the early stages of her case. It was not Rwanda's police that uncovered her plots. Had such actions been directed against a European country, the response would have been swift and forceful," Nduhungirehe stated. "Instead, they have chosen to portray her as a political activist and assume the right to interfere in Rwanda's governance."

He reiterated that Ingabire's rhetoric continues to surface across her public engagements.

"In a recent Zoom meeting, she openly expressed admiration for the Wazalendo militias, a group implicated in persecuting the Banyamulenge and other Tutsi communities in DR Congo, working in collaboration with the FDLR and other affiliates." Nduhungirehe said.