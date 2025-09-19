South Africa: Bester, Magudumana's Main Trial Set to Proceed - South African News Briefs - September 19, 2025

Bester and Magudumana's Escape Trial Set to Begin in Free State High Court

The main court case involving convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester and his accomplice, Dr. Nandipha Magudumana, returns to the Free State High Court, reports EWN. Bester, Magudumana, and several co-accused, including prison officials, are set to learn if their trial is ready to proceed. They face charges over Bester's daring escape from Mangaung Prison in May 2022. Bester and Magudumana were arrested, allegedly while on the run in Tanzania in April 2023. Despite their return to South Africa more than two years ago, the trial has yet to begin. The court is also likely to hear details of Magudumana's Constitutional Court bid, where she plans to challenge her deportation.

Mercedes-Benz Recalls Over 100 Vehicles in South Africa Due to Safety Concerns

The National Consumer Commission (NCC) has announced the recall of more than 100 Mercedes-Benz vehicles in South Africa over safety concerns, reports EWN. The affected models include the 4 EQE-295 and 98 GLC-254. The NCC said that the steering wheels of the affected vehicles do not meet the required specifications. NCC spokesperson Phetho Ntaba is urging all affected consumers to contact their nearest Mercedes-Benz dealership.

Johannesburg Court to Sentence Businessman for Murder of Pastry Chef

The High Court in Johannesburg is expected to hand down sentencing in the Thembekile Letlape murder case, reports SABC News. Businessman Sibusiso Zitha was convicted in July of murdering his pastry chef in May last year. Zitha brutally stabbed her multiple times in their Fourways home in front of his 10-year-old daughter. During mitigation, he gave an emotional testimony, saying he was a "broken man" overwhelmed by personal problems. He asked Letlape's family for forgiveness and admitted contemplating suicide after the attack. Dr Kgosi Letlape said that the family is devastated and still struggling with self-forgiveness. The defence has requested a 10–15-year sentence, while the state is seeking life imprisonment.

