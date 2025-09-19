Congo-Kinshasa: Accelerating Response to End Ebola Outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Brazzaville — Response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is accelerating, with a range of control measures being scaled up leading to quicker detection of the virus, early start of treatment and care, contact tracing, as well as vaccine rollout.

Two weeks since the declaration of the outbreak on 4 September 2025, over 90% of contacts of confirmed cases are being monitored and followed up, from just 19% a fortnight ago. Monitoring of contacts is important for—among other measures—rapid detection, prompt isolation and quick initiation of treatment when Ebola symptoms appear. A total of 943 contacts are being followed up in Bulape health zone, the current epicentre of the outbreak. The goal is to disrupt the chain of transmission in the community.

Sixteen patients are receiving treatment at Bulape treatment centre, where a 34-bed treatment centre has been set up with clinical care experts and therapeutics deployed to improve treatment. The first two patients to recover from Ebola were discharged on 15 September.

Laboratory testing of samples is now being conducted on site in Bulape. Sample testing turnaround time has also significantly improved, with results now obtained within 4—6 hours, down from 4—5 days previously when samples would be shipped to Kinshasa

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

To reduce community transmission as well as safeguard the health workers who are at most risk, a total of 523 frontline health workers in Bulape health zone and contacts have been vaccinated as of 16 September. Six teams are carrying out the vaccination. Around 45,000 additional doses of the Ervebo vaccines have been approved and an initial consignment of 2000 doses has been delivered.

“While we’re witnessing important improvements in the response, we’re still in the early days of the outbreak. A determined action is vital to consolidate these positive steps, gain ground against the virus, end its spread and protect the population,” said Dr Mohamed Janabi, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for Africa.

WHO and partners, including Médecins Sans Frontières, UNICEF, ALIMA and others, are working closely with the national health authorities to strengthen all key aspects of outbreak response. Logistics, for instance, has been bolstered, with supplies now stockpiled closer to the epicentre. Thanks to support from World Food Programme and the UN peacekeeping mission in the country (MONUSCO), an airbridge has been established, cutting travel time to just hours from several days at the start of the outbreak.

The outbreak has so far affected 14 localities in Bulape, with no cases recorded in other health zones of Kasai Province. A total of 48 cases (38 confirmed and 10 probable), and 31 deaths have been reported as of 17 September.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Health International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

“Our aim is to work with the community to disrupt the transmission chain by intensifying disease surveillance in communities, alert management, contact tracing, active case searching and strengthen preparedness efforts in the surrounding health zones and provinces,” said Dr Patrick Okumu Abok, Acting Regional Emergency Director, WHO Regional Office for Africa.

Genomic analysis has shown close similarity of the current outbreak to one in 1976, suggesting that it is due to a new zoonotic spill-over and not directly linked to previous outbreaks in Kasai Province in 2007and 2008.

Ebola is a severe, often fatal illness affecting humans and other primates. Case fatality rates have varied from 25% to 90% in past outbreaks. Effective treatment is available and if patients receive treatment early, as well as supportive care, their chances of survival improve significantly.